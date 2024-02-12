Home page politics

From: Lisa Mahnke

Press Split

Habeck calls for a European arms strategy. The Bundeswehr would also benefit. The fear of Trump's re-election is driving the appeal.

Berlin – With a view to the US presidential election, the Vice Chancellor demanded Robert Habeck (Alliance 90 / The Greens) a unified arms strategy for Europe. The former US President Donald Trump, who has caused horror in Europe several times with his statements, can expect good chances of being re-elected. The Bundeswehr would also benefit from a multilateral arms strategy. “We have to fight for Europe’s competitiveness in the world,” said the Green politician. “This explicitly includes the military complex.”

The proposal for a European arms strategy comes against the backdrop of the visit of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to the USA. During the conversation with US President Joe Biden stood above all that Ukraine war in the foreground. Both parties warned of a lack of support for Ukraine. Trump's statement that he could “end the Ukraine war in 24 hours” raised questions about continued US support for Ukraine if Biden was not re-elected. Europe wants to prepare for a second Trump term in office.

Warning about Trump: Statements undermine security and increase risk

Donald Trump's last statement was barely a few days ago. At a campaign event in South Carolina, the ex-president said he would NATO members who do not adhere to defense spending guidelines will not be able to defend themselves against attacks from Russia. In particular, the statement that he would “even encourage Russia to do whatever the hell they want” caused a stir. Meanwhile, warnings about Trump are mounting – not just from his Republican rival Nikki Haley, but from a host of former allies and associates.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who worked with Trump for four years, warned of concerns about NATO's future if Trump were re-elected. He criticized Trump's statements, according to the mdr: “Any suggestion that allies will not defend themselves undermines all of our security, including that of the United States, and puts U.S. and European soldiers at increased risk.”

The German government's transatlantic coordinator, Michael Link, is already working on an emergency plan in the event of a Trump victory. In the spirit of the donut strategy, the FDP politician wants to create a ring of allies around Trump in order to be able to at least partially cooperate politically with the USA despite everything. Stoltenberg, however, appealed to the World for further arms contracts in favor of Ukraine: “We must restore and expand our industrial base more quickly so that we can increase deliveries to Ukraine and replenish our own stocks.”

European arms policy is also beneficial for the Bundeswehr

The fact that Habeck is calling for European military cooperation is probably due not least to the dilapidated state of the country armed forces. The debate increasingly came into focus, not least because of Russia's anti-Western rhetoric, but also because of Trump's statements.

Habeck wants to become independent from the USA. The tactic: European cooperation instead of nationalism. © picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius recently called for conscription based on the Swedish model and spoke of the need for military capability. Also the Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, Carsten Breuer, repeatedly called for the Bundeswehr to become combat-ready. “In addition to the readiness of personnel and materials, it is also about the necessary change in mentality,” said Breuer in an interview with the World.

“We must be ready for war in five years,” explained the inspector general. A common arms policy, as Habeck called for, would spread the efforts towards such a goal across several shoulders. Breuer was hopeful that Trump's main criticism, the low defense spending of many NATO member states, could be resolved by the US election: “This year around 20 member states will achieve the two percent gross domestic product for defense spending.”

“Simply in the European interest”: European arms policy not only against Trump

However, Breuer also emphasized, independently of Trump, the change of heart in European defense policy: “But there is also an understanding in Europe that we have to achieve a defense that is more independent of the USA. That is simply in the European interest.” There should be no nationalism, instead more cooperation is needed, Habeck demanded Handelsblatt. The FDP defense expert also called for European cooperation within the framework of a common army.

According to Habeck, there are still more national arms industries in the 27 EU member states and only a few joint projects. However, according to the Green politician, a lot could still happen before the election. Elections will take place in the USA on November 5th this year. (lismah)