From: Paula Voelkner

Israel is on alert in light of Iran’s threats. The German army is also ready to evacuate Germans.

Berlin – In Israel, a Attack by Iran and its allies expectedIt is still unclear when the announced retaliatory strike will take place. Israel is on alert. The situation in Lebanon is also unsettled. Because several airlines have suspended their flights to Lebanon, there was chaos at Beirut airport on Monday (5 August). The Lufthansa Group also canceled flights against the backdrop of tensions in the Middle East.

Now a Mirror-Report states that armed forces prepare to evacuate German citizens. According to German Press Agency A400M transport aircraft and soldiers are on standby at Wunstorf Air Base in Lower Saxony, ready to take off as quickly as possible if necessary. marine is preparing for a possible operation. It is assumed that the operation will mainly Germans who, despite repeated calls, are still in Lebanon are.

Escalation between Iran and Israel expected: Bundeswehr ready to evacuate Germans

The A400M transport aircraft could pick up Germans in Beirut within a few hours, drop them off on the nearby island of Cyprus and then take off again towards Beirut, according to the MirrorThe frigate “Hamburg” could be used for a possible sea rescue, although it was actually intended for an operation in the Red Sea. The ship is currently located south of Greece.

After Iran threatens to attack Israel: 2100 Germans on crisis preparedness list in Lebanon

The Foreign Office announced on Monday that 2,100 Germans are registered in Lebanon on a crisis preparedness list. Last week, there were only 1,300 people. However, it is unclear how many of the 2,100 people on the list have already left the Arab country due to the Foreign Office’s urgent warning last week.

Countries like Great Britain have also taken precautions. GuardianAccording to a report from Saturday (3 August), the British Air Force has transport helicopters on standby. Landing ships are also said to already be in the eastern Mediterranean.

Threat from Iran and Hezbollah after killing of Hamas leader – attack on Israel expected

Iran and its allies in the region had announced that they would punish Israel for the killing of HamasForeign Minister Ismail Hanija in Tehran and the Hezbollah-commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut last week. On Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced JerusalemPost announced: “Iran has informed us that it wants to attack Israel.” Katz received the Iranian announcement from Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.

Some experts expect a combined attack by Iran and its allies such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas and the Houthi rebels.

The USA is also alarmed and, according to the Pentagon, is moving additional warships and fighter planes to the region. The US government is still trying to find a diplomatic solution, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after a meeting with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in Washington. “We are conducting intensive diplomatic talks almost around the clock with a very simple message: All parties must refrain from escalation,” said Blinken. (dpa/pav)