DAccording to current plans, the Bundeswehr wants to end the deployment of German Patriot air defense systems in Poland by June of this year. This was reported by the newspapers of the Funke media group, citing a spokesman for the Ministry of Defence. The end of the German Patriot mission in Slovakia is planned for the end of the year. “The nations are informed about the plans,” said the spokesman. “Of course, we are in constant close contact with our partners and NATO in order to be able to react appropriately to changes in the situation.”

Poland borders Russia-attacked Ukraine. After a missile hit Polish territory in November, the Bundeswehr had moved Patriot missile defense systems to the neighboring country at the beginning of the year to help the NATO partner secure the airspace. In Slovakia, which also borders Ukraine, the Bundeswehr has been present with the Patriot system since March 2022. Slovakia handed over its own S-300 anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine soon after the war began.

The chairwoman of the defense committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP), told the Funke newspapers: “The missions must be constantly questioned and evaluated.” If the situation allows it, it makes sense to change the situation. “We need the flexibility because we don’t have an infinite amount of equipment.”

With regard to the Patriot mission in Slovakia, it had already become known at the end of the year that the German device stationed there would have to be brought back for technical work at the end of 2023. “In order to maintain the operational readiness of the Patriot weapon systems in the future, extensive industrial conversion is necessary from 2024, as otherwise interoperability with the integrated air defense system of NATO would be significantly jeopardized,” said a report by the Ministry of Defense to the Bundestag. Germany intends to hand over two Mantis air defense systems to Slovakia by October