The German defense concern Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, together with Rheinmetall, received a large order from the Bundeswehr for the construction of 22 new PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery units (SPG), which Germany had previously transferred to Ukraine. The first new artillery pieces should enter service in the summer of 2025. This was reported by the German publication on Tuesday, April 2. BILD.

“In connection with the transfer of armored howitzers from Bundeswehr stocks to Ukraine, these guns are now being purchased,” a representative of the German defense department confirmed to BILD.

Some outdated howitzers also needed to be replaced, he said.

In addition, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann is currently working on another order from the Bundeswehr for the supply of 50 Dingo armored personnel carriers, which have also already been delivered to Ukraine.

Earlier, Germany announced the number of tanks transferred to Ukraine. Kyiv received 55 Leopard 1A5 class tanks and 18 Leopard 2A6 class tanks.

On March 19, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Germany would provide Ukraine with a new aid package worth €500 million. It also includes the transfer to Kiev of 100 armored infantry vehicles, 100 vehicles, the supply of ammunition, as well as the transfer of 10 thousand artillery shells from Bundeswehr stocks.

Also in December 2023, the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) commissioned Rheinmetall to produce tens of thousands of shells for the Ukrainian army by 2025. It is noted that the need to replenish stocks led to the conclusion of large contracts for artillery ammunition.

Western countries have strengthened their military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by the Russian leader on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.