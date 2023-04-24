Home page politics

Sudan descends into violence and chaos. An unprecedented rescue operation by the Bundeswehr is currently underway. The live ticker.

Update from April 24, 3:30 p.m.: Heavy fighting in Sudan between government forces and the RSF paramilitary group continues. Dozens of countries have already started evacuating their citizens, including Germany. The first 100 or so German citizens arrived in Berlin in a Bundeswehr plane. The US and UK have closed their embassies in Khartoum, evacuating diplomatic staff and their families.

Belgium: According to Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, Brussels is working with France and the Netherlands to evacuate European citizens from the African country. She called on Belgian citizens to report to diplomatic missions as soon as possible. “All our services have been mobilized to help them,” she said on Twitter.

Fighting in Sudan: Thousands of US citizens are stuck in the country

Update from April 24, 1:15 p.m.: According to several US broadcasters, around 16,000 US citizens are stuck in Sudan while heavy fighting in the African country continues. According to the US broadcaster CBS News, this is also confirmed by the State Department in Washington, citing a number of relevant documents. The American embassy has already been evacuated.

Speaking to CNN about the situation in Sudan, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said he was “concerned” about American citizens still in the country. “We have thousands of people in the midst of a civil war,” the magazine quoted as saying Newsweek the senator. “Were we too late to tell them to leave the country? Could you see that coming?” Graham stressed, stating that those questions will be answered later. He called on US citizens to hole up: “I hope we can find a way to end the war, deliver humanitarian aid and get our people out.”

In Great Britain, too, it is currently about Sudan. After the evacuation of British diplomats, the government in London has come under criticism. Several British citizens complained in the media that they felt left alone. The chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament, Alicia Kearns, told BBC Radio 4 that more than 1,000 Britons probably wanted to be brought to safety. “Sometimes they are big families. I suspect it’s 3,000, 4,000 or more people,” said the conservative politician.

Fighting in Sudan: First evacuation plane from the African country lands in Berlin

First report from April 24th: Khartoum/Berlin – A first Bundeswehr plane from Sudan landed in Berlin as part of the evacuation campaign. At 6:15 a.m., “101 Germans, their families and members of other partner countries” landed in the capital in an Air Force aircraft, the Foreign Office said on Monday morning (April 24) on the online service Twitter. During the evacuation mission from Sudan, the Bundeswehr has brought more than 300 people to safety since Sunday.

The planes first landed in Jordan. After the landing of two machines, each with 101 and 113 people on board, in the country on Sunday evening and during the night, “at 2:25 a.m. the third Bundeswehr machine with around 100 people on board” landed in Jordan on Monday morning, said a spokesman for the Bundeswehr Operations Command the AFP news agency.

The Bundeswehr began a mission to evacuate German citizens in Sudan on Sunday. © Jana Neumann/dpa

Fighting in Sudan: Three planes evacuated

“Both German citizens and members of other nations” were flown out with the three Airbus A400M aircraft. The evacuations “worked well”. “The onward journey of the evacuated citizens of other nations will be coordinated with the states concerned,” said the Operations Command.

In view of the escalating violence in Khartoum, Germany and numerous other countries had launched evacuation operations for their nationals in the north-east African country, including France, Italy, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. The United States and Great Britain had previously flown out embassy staff from Khartoum.

Sudan: Army and RSF militia fight

In Sudan, units of the army and the paramilitary RSF militia have been fighting each other for more than a week. An agreement to integrate the RSF militia into the armed forces had previously failed. More than 420 people have been killed and more than 3,700 injured in the fighting. Several agreed ceasefires were broken.

The Chairwoman of the Bundestag Defense Committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP), expressed her relief at the course of the Bundeswehr’s evacuation mission in Sudan. “Three machines are out there,” said Strack-Zimmermann on Monday to the broadcasters RTL and ntv. This means that “a great many Germans have been saved”.

Fighting in Sudan: Situation on the ground extremely dangerous

The situation on site is extremely dangerous, she said. It is therefore good that there have been agreements with the Sudanese civil war parties to agree on time windows in which flights to the country are possible. She also praised the coordinated approach with Germany’s international partners. (with agency material)