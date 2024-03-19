Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

A Bundeswehr officer has been charged with spying for Russia. This is reported by the AFP news agency, citing the Federal Prosecutor General. © IMAGO/Sylvio Dittrich

Spying for Putin: A German Bundeswehr officer was charged with this. He was apparently an agent of the Russian secret service.

Karlsruhe – The Federal Prosecutor's Office has brought charges against the former Bundeswehr soldier Thomas H., who is said to have worked for a Russian secret service.

The authorities in Karlsruhe announced on Tuesday that H. had contacted the embassy and consulate general himself and provided information. He was arrested in August and is in custody.

Further information follows…