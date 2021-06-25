A.Attackers attacked a patrol of German soldiers from the UN unit Minusma in Mali and wounded ten German soldiers, some of them seriously. The UN initially spoke of a total of 15 injured.

According to information from the German Press Agency (dpa), the attack took place on Friday about 155 kilometers north of the city of Gao, where Bundeswehr soldiers are stationed in Camp Castor in the West African country. According to local reports, a car bomb was detonated, possibly detonated by a suicide bomber.

The Bundeswehr maintains a field camp in Gao. A spokesman for the operational command in Potsdam confirmed that “German forces” were affected. Federal Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) will apparently comment on the incident in the afternoon. The UN mission Minusma in Mali has a mandate to stabilize the country. The majority of the Bundeswehr soldiers are stationed at Camp Castor.

The Minusma also confirmed that soldiers were injured in a car bomb attack. The soldiers were “the target of an attack” in a makeshift base in the village of Tarkint in the Gao region in the morning, according to a Twitter message from Minusma.

The FDP defense politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann wrote on Twitter: “It is too early for further speculation. My thoughts are now exclusively with the soldiers, relatives and helpers. “

The political situation in Mali has been characterized by increasing instability since 2012. Most of the Islamist-motivated violence has also reached neighboring countries in the Sahel zone in recent years. Thousands of soldiers and civilians

were killed in the crisis region and hundreds of thousands had to flee their homes.

It was only on Monday that six soldiers from the French counter-terrorism unit Barkhane were injured in a bomb attack. Four civilians were also injured in the attack near the central Malian town of Gossi.