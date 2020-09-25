Christof Gramm, head of the military counterintelligence service, has lost his post. But is service really the problem? It is more the secret Reich citizens, Islamists and right-wing extremists in the troops who betray the soldier’s oath to the constitution.

The police and armed forces have lost more than 100 weapons in the past ten years. In addition, tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition are missing. It is feared that a right-wing militant network is behind it, which extends into its own ranks.

R.Real-extreme soldiers, weapons found by a KSK member: the Bundeswehr has recently produced a lot of negative headlines. Now that has personnel consequences: The president of the service that is supposed to keep extremists away from the troops must leave. The Defense Minister has retired Christof Gramm.

Your calculation should now be to make it clear to the last one that hard times are dawning for constitutional enemies in the Bundeswehr. That the defense against extremism should become more efficient, more professional. A personal bang was needed. This is politics, the minister wants to show the power to act. In truth, however, it will take far more than just the departure of a head of the authorities to solve the problem.

also read

He had dinner in the middle of this week with his head colleague from the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and some members of the Bundestag who had announced themselves for a control visit. The group did not speak about the end of the president. The next morning the Minister drove to the barracks and asked Gramm to speak to him, and he left.

The pressure on the MAD was heavy: The Bundeswehr counted as many suspected cases of right-wing extremism as rarely, and the KSK’s elite unit had immediately become the focus of work. The MAD was only reformed in 2019. In the summer, he came under criticism again: An official had punctured internals from investigations into soldiers, including those that were being investigated at the same time.

also read

And yet the question seems to be whether service is really the problem – or not that part of the Bundeswehr that does not respect the soldier’s oath to the constitution, but betrays it. The secret Reich citizens, Islamists and right-wing extremists of the troops.

A minority that brings hundreds of thousands into disrepute in the Bundeswehr. Each of them is one too many. That still applies. And that is what constitutional protection officers and anti-virus agents in the country must now concentrate on. As soon as possible.