Soldiers were allowed to use hairdressers in barracks even during the corona pandemic. But now Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer closed the salons.

I.In all of Germany, hairdressers are closed during the tough Corona lockdown – but hair was cut professionally in the barracks of the Bundeswehr. That is now the end: “Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer decided on Thursday that hairdressing salons in Bundeswehr barracks will be closed until further notice”, said a ministry spokeswoman for the “Augsburger Allgemeine”. Corresponding offers had been prohibited by decree.

With reference to the Infection Protection Act, according to the report, soldiers have so far been allowed to use the services of hairdressers in military properties even in pandemic times. According to the Federal Ministry of Defense, you should have done so. The external appearance of the soldiers not only has to be correct – it also serves to ensure that an ABC mask, for example, fits correctly.

In these times of the pandemic, soldiers would not be able to avoid having their hair or beard cut. This corresponds to “military requirements”. The ministry told the newspaper that the Bundeswehr did not have its own staff – i.e. hairdressers among the soldiers.

also read “We expect solidarity”

The exemption had caused a stir among hairdressers. The managing director of the Bavarian State Association of Hairdressers, Doris Ortlieb, told the “Augsburger Allgemeine”: “It is not acceptable for footballers or soldiers to have their hair cut professionally, but none of the others are allowed to do this and in most cases do not. “

It also arouses great resentment in their industry when some hairdressers could cut soldiers’ hair, but others had to keep their salons closed and fight for their existence.