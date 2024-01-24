Home page politics

From: Denise Dörries

Press Split

The major exercise by NATO member states Steadfast Defender 2024 will start in the spring. The Bundeswehr will make an important contribution to this with another series of exercises.

Syke – Practicing for emergencies – that's exactly what the NATO alliance's armed forces will be doing over the next five months. Almost 90,000 soldiers from all member states are taking part in the major exercise Steadfast Defender 2024. The armed forces is participating in further training maneuvers under the name Quadriga 2024. With this, the German armed forces want to show that they are determined and capable of contributing to the defense of NATO's eastern flank.

It is the largest exercise for German soldiers since Russia attacked Ukraine. The Bundeswehr writes in a statement that 12,000 German fighters are training so that national and multinational land forces can be alerted and deployed in an emergency. In the major Quadriga 2024 project, from February to May, Germany is the focus, acting as a logistical center for troop deployments of national and international forces, providing armed forces and assuming leadership responsibility.

Ready for the major maneuver: German soldiers are training in the major NATO exercise for an emergency on the eastern flank. © Michael Matthey/dpa

Major NATO exercise: Bundeswehr contributes to deterrence on the eastern flank

“I think it’s good and, above all, right that we do this together, because everyone can no longer defend their own country independently,” says an unnamed lieutenant colonel in a contribution to the Bavarian Radio. He also supports the large-scale joint NATO exercise: “It only works what you have trained before and that only works in a multinational context, especially given its size.” Soldiers have already arrived to take part in the important large-scale exercise made the way to Norway. Among them, for example, were the mountain troops from Bad Reichenhall.

The Bundeswehr is bringing together several large-scale exercises under Quadriga 2024 in Germany and abroad. The maneuver consists of four parts, as the Bundeswehr reports: Grand Center (mid-February to the end of February), Grand North (mid-February to mid-March), Grand South (end of April to the end of May) and Grand Quadriga (May). This exercise in four sub-areas is the contribution to the major maneuver of the NATO exercise Steadfast Defender 2024, which means something like “steadfast defender”.

The major NATO exercise consists of two aspects. On the one hand there is a maritime component in which the transfer of soldiers from North America to Europe is trained and on the other hand there are exercises on land in Europe. These should mainly be characterized by the use of land forces. “Up to 40,000 soldiers from the land forces of all NATO member states will be involved in this exercise in a training area from Norway to Romania,” explains a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Defense.

NATO: The most important combat missions of the defense alliance View photo series

Quadriga 2024: What is the structure and process of the large-scale maneuver?

Broadly speaking, the Quadriga is about gaining knowledge for the deployment of soldiers on land. To this end, the ability to quickly relocate forces to NATO's eastern flank in Norway, Lithuania, Romania, Poland or Hungary should be trained.

The large-scale exercise is made up of several individual units. First, the Rapid Forces Division is sent into action. The division is training with the Mountain Infantry Brigade 23 in the Grand North sub-exercise. Together with Norway, Sweden, Finland and other partners, the soldiers are practicing under extreme weather conditions. At the same time, the Panzergrenadier Brigade 41 in Hohfels is to be certified for future land operations in the Allied Spirit exercise.

The Bundeswehr statement states: “The Grand Center exercise in Central Europe is a prerequisite for the higher-level 1st Armored Division for the Dragon exercise in Poland in March and the US-led exercise Saber Strike in May.”

The Grand South sub-exercise from the end of April to the end of May is intended to train the rapid deployment of soldiers and deployment on the southern eastern flank of Europe. The troops in Lithuania should also make a visible contribution to reassuring the Allies. The highlight of the exercise with the 10th Panzer Division takes place here, as the use of battle and protective tanks is practiced.