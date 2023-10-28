Home page politics

Bundeswehr soldiers in Hagenow, Mecklenburg. © Markus Scholz/dpa

The Bundeswehr is preparing for a possible evacuation of German citizens. Cyprus is becoming a hub. However, KSK soldiers are flown to Jordan.

Berlin – The Bundeswehr has now relocated more than 1,000 soldiers to the Middle East for a possible evacuation of German citizens. The vast majority of men and women are now on standby in Cyprus, security circles told the German Press Agency in Berlin.

From there they are ready for use almost immediately, but there is no way of predicting further developments as a result of Hamas’ major attack on Israel.

The Defense Ministry said last weekend that its own ability to respond in the region would be increased. A planning and command staff for a possible evacuation operation was set up in Cyprus. Special forces from the German Navy (KSM) with combat swimmers are also in waiting position on the island. Soldiers from the Special Forces Command (KSK) were flown to Jordan. dpa