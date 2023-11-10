Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

The CSU and the Greens in Bavaria emphasize to Merkur.de the importance of Bundeswehr visits to schools. Green party leader Schulze still urges caution.

Munich – The security policy situation in Europe and the world has changed significantly in recent years. The “turning point” called for by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine has only become more urgent as a result of the war in the Middle East. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius recently demanded that Germany must become “war-ready” again. During the long years of peace in Europe, the Bundeswehr was gradually destroyed. The suspension of conscription in 2011 contributed to the current problem.

“A turning point” in the Bundeswehr – Wüstner calls for better information work

In view of the current situation, the chairman of the Bundeswehr Association, Colonel André Wüstner, has also spoken out in favor of strengthening the troops. “The world is blowing up in our face right now. And that’s why we have to deal with becoming capable of defending ourselves as quickly as possible,” said Wüstner in an interview with the on Sunday South German newspaper. That’s why Wüstner also called for a rethink in information work: “When it comes to information work for the Bundeswehr, the epochal break should also reach the ministries of education.” To achieve this, schools must provide more information about the Bundeswehr, the police and disaster control and “also promote it,” said Wüstner further.

The recruitment of students by the Bundeswehr is always at the center of controversial debates. This is how she criticized Left the Bundeswehr’s appearances at schools as recently as June of this year as “conscription through the back door”. In Germany, the issue is also a state matter. In Baden-Württemberg, for example, there has been a so-called “advertising ban” for the Bundeswehr in schools for years. A similar initiative by the SPD also caused a stir in Berlin in 2019.

Bundeswehr in Bavarian schools – CSU for “interlinking of the Bundeswehr and society”

In Bavaria, on the other hand, the Bundeswehr is allowed to inform schools about the work of the troops and also advertise them, subject to certain restrictions. Is the current regulation still sufficient in view of the demands of the Bundeswehr Association? The CSU and Green factions in the Bavarian state parliament responded to a request from Merkur.de Positioned on the topic:

“We as the CSU parliamentary group are a strong partner of the Bundeswehr and see soldiers as ‘citizens in uniform’. That is why we are actively committed to the integration of the Bundeswehr and society – also in the area of ​​political education in schools,” said state parliament member and education politician Peter Tomaschko Merkur.de.

Youth officers and career advisors: This is how the Bundeswehr appears at Bavarian schools

When it comes to the Bundeswehr’s work in Bavarian schools, however, a distinction must be made between youth officers and career advisors. The former can be invited by schools to report on security policy or Bundeswehr missions abroad as part of panel discussions or project days. “Youth officers are valuable bridge builders between the Bundeswehr and society, but unlike the career counselors, they do not promote activities within the Bundeswehr,” said Tomaschko, classifying their role.

Career advisors from the Bundeswehr can also be employed at Bavarian schools. However, only if they are invited by the responsible school as part of career or study orientation. At these events they can also inform and advertise about career opportunities in the Bundeswehr. The current deployment of youth officers at Bavarian schools goes back to a cooperation agreement from 2010. Based on recent developments, the CSU parliamentary group is currently evaluating whether the current agreement should be expanded.

“In order to ensure that this cooperation – especially with a view to current global political events and security policy issues – continues to be up-to-date and has its full effect, the CSU parliamentary group commissioned an evaluation of the measure from the state government in the summer of 2023,” said the education politician. “Depending on the outcome, we will push for further development of the agreement.”

“Not a pure recruiting event” – Schulze warns about Bundeswehr work in Bavarian schools

The leader of the Green Party in the Bavarian state parliament, Katharina Schulze, also referred to the clear distinction between youth officers and career advisors when asked by Merkur.de. “I expressly support the work of the youth officers. “It ensures that the Bundeswehr and its important mission for our society becomes even more visible through dialogue and discussions,” said Schulze.

The international security situation has changed and therefore more education in the area of ​​security policy is “important and necessary”. However, these would have to be done as part of an overall pedagogical concept. “We Greens therefore also call for representatives from peace, security and conflict research to be included. “In this way, we ensure that the background to international crises is sufficiently examined and discussed,” Schulze continued.

The parliamentary group leader of the Greens in the Bavarian state parliament, Katharina Schulze. © KERSTIN JOENSSON/AFP

However, the Green Party leader added warningly: “The student dialogue is not a pure recruitment event and must not be! What it has to be about is strengthening our social values, awareness of the vulnerability of our democracy and information about international missions in alliance defense.” Future events at Bavarian schools should not be purely about recruiting young Bundeswehr personnel. (fd with dpa)