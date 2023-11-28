Home page politics

Retrofitted Pumas were actually supposed to be delivered to the Bundeswehr at the end of 2023. But the world’s most modern armored personnel carrier is struggling with software problems.

Bonn – The Bundeswehr has to wait longer than planned for the delivery of several modernized Puma infantry fighting vehicles. According to the Federal Ministry of Defense, the tanks cannot be delivered until February 2024 due to software problems.

The Puma is considered the most modern armored personnel carrier in the world. © IMAGO/Frederic Kern

In December 2022, the Bundeswehr reported problems with the armored personnel carrier. Among other things, there were total failures among the Pumas during shooting exercises. In April, the arms company Rheinmetall announced that the Bundeswehr was having 143 of the Pumas retrofitted for a total of 770 million euros.

The firepower and leadership capabilities of the Puma infantry fighting vehicle are to be improved

In a letter to the army leadership and the Ministry of Defense, the commander of the 10th Panzer Division, Major General Ruprecht von Butler, reported that errors in electronics had occurred during last year’s exercises. All 18 Pumas used during the exercises were unavailable.

In order to make the armored personnel carriers operational again, Rheinmetall announced that it wanted to improve the firepower and leadership capabilities of the Pumas. According to the Federal Ministry of Defense, the modernization involves “extensive improvements”. The ministry and the Bundeswehr are “in close and constructive exchange with the industrial partners”.

Failure of the Puma armored personnel carrier: debate about human error

According to the report of South German newspaper In January 2023, the failure of the Puma infantry fighting vehicle was primarily due to operating errors by the troops. Top representatives of the ministry and army admitted in the Bundestag Defense Committee that the units were poorly prepared and not familiar enough with the system. There was also a lack of spare parts and tools.

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD), who was in office at the time of the Pumas’ failure, initially blamed the industry for the debacle with the armored personnel carriers. The CSU defense expert Florian Hahn said at the time South German newspaper: “The training, planning and logistics surrounding the cougar were poor.”

Puma replaces Marder armored personnel carrier – delivery of the older model to Ukraine

The Bundeswehr has been using the Marder armored personnel carrier since the early 1970s. Since 2015 it has been gradually replaced by the successor model Puma. To support the war against Russia, Germany has so far delivered 80 Marder tanks to Ukraine.

In addition to the Marder, Ukraine also received the Leopard 1A5 main battle tank and the Leopard 2A6 main battle tank from Germany. Since the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022, Germany has delivered a total of 228 armored vehicles and tanks to Ukraine. However, Germany is behind schedule with its promised arms deliveries to Ukraine. (like)