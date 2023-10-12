Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

The federal government receives inquiries from Israel: combat drones, ammunition and medical equipment are in demand. Germany agrees.

Berlin/Brussels – It’s been raging since October 7th War in Israel. An early solution does not seem to be within reach. Quite the opposite: Israel is preparing for an extended battle against the radical Islamic Hamas. But the country can hardly overcome this challenge alone. In view of Hamas’ terrorist attacks, Israel is dependent on extensive external support – including help from Germany.

The German government has already received initial requests for military assistance. The main focus is initially on supplying ammunition for warships, said Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels.

In addition, it is about Israel’s support in the medical field, Pistorius added. “We will now do that quickly.” According to information from the German Press Agency, among other things, blood supplies and protective vests were requested. This will now be discussed with the Israelis, said Pistorius. “We stand with the Israelis.”

A Heron TP drone developed for the Bundeswehr. © dpa

Israel asks Germany for ship ammunition in the fight against Hamas

The Federal Ministry of Defense had previously confirmed that Germany would support Israel with up to two Heron TP combat drones leased from the Bundeswehr. Israel has sent a “request for support” to the German government, it was said in Berlin. The ministry “agreed to the use in accordance with the request”.

According to a report by the mirror The Israeli Air Force had already asked at the weekend whether Germany could provide the drones. Pistorius therefore spoke out in favor of giving Israel the drones.

Our solidarity is not limited to words

In total, Germany leases five of these drones from Israel, on which German pilots have been trained for months. The model is available in both a reconnaissance version and as a combat drone with precision missiles. The 16 student pilots will return to Germany from Israel at the weekend, the reported Mirror.

Pistorius said on Wednesday afternoon that there were no signs that Israel wanted to request weapons and equipment for the fight against Hamas from partners such as Germany. However, if this is the case, we will of course consult with the partners.

Scholz promises Israel practical support

In the meantime, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has assured Israel of full solidarity in the fight against Hamas. “At this moment there is only one place for Germany: the place alongside Israel,” he said in his government statement in the Bundestag. “That’s what we mean when we say: Israel’s security is German reasons of state.”

Scholz also promised Israel practical help. “Our solidarity is not limited to words,” he emphasized. He asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stay in close contact “and inform us of any support needs.” This applies, for example, to the care of injured people. “But we will also immediately examine and grant Israel’s other requests for support.” (cs/dpa/afp)

