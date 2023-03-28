Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

In short supply in the Bundeswehr: Leopard 2 main battle tanks, which are assembled by a general contractor in Munich. (symbol photo) © IMAGO / Political-Moments

The Bundeswehr receives replacements for battle tanks delivered to Ukraine. FDP defense politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann confirms Merkur.de the upcoming purchase of a double-digit number of new Leopard 2.

Munich – Germany is about to buy new Leopard-2-A7V for the Bundeswehr. This was explained by FDP defense politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann Merkur.de on the sidelines of an election campaign event in Munich.

Leopard 2 A7V for the Bundeswehr: Strack-Zimmermann announces the purchase of new “Leos”.

Accordingly, the troupe should receive a lower double-digit number of new “Leos”. The negotiations with the Munich tank builder Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) are at an advanced stage, explained the 65-year-old member of the Bundestag. “We are ordering new Leopard 2s. This is the A7, the latest model. Because we are giving some to the Ukraine from the Bundeswehr stock. And on this train we immediately gave the order that new ones be manufactured so that we don’t run into a delta with the Bundeswehr,” said Strack-Zimmermann: “Because the training has to go on. This is the newest of the new.”

Successively, “the latest is ordered from what we hand over, in order to supply it to the troops”. According to Strack-Zimmermann, negotiations are currently also taking place with KMW about the purchase of new Panzerhaubitzen 2000. she explained Merkur.de: “The new self-propelled howitzer will also be purchased.” In the course of the Ukraine war, Germany had provided the Ukrainian armed forces with 14 heavy self-propelled artillery howitzers to defend against the Russian invasion, and by the end of March and early April Kiev should also have 18 modern Leopard-2 – Panzers from Bundeswehr stocks are handed over.

These gaps are now apparently to be closed comparatively quickly. Even if the production of a battle tank takes time, as Strack-Zimmermann emphasized. “With such a device, you always have to calculate around two years. They’re not on the shelf and we’ll put them in the basket,” said the Rhinelander in Munich – and indicated the ordering of more “Leos”.

“If we this (Leos, d. editor.) it cannot be ruled out that significantly more will be ordered,” explained the FDP politician, who heads the defense committee in the German Bundestag. With regard to the German armaments industry, she said: “You now know that there are orders. And you can expect more to follow.”

Leopard 2 A7V for the Bundeswehr: Traffic light coalition also buys new “Boxers” for the army

Strack-Zimmermann criticized the fact that after the announcement of the “turning point” and the “Bundeswehr special fund” by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) at the beginning of March 2022, it took so long for new Leopard 2s to be ordered for the Bundeswehr.

Defense politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (2nd from right) at the FDP election campaign event in Munich. ©pm

“It’s because the federal government has unfortunately only now decided to make the Leopard 2 and Leopard 1 and Marder infantry fighting vehicles available to Ukraine,” she said Merkur.de: “If you had done that directly in April, May, June, you could have reordered directly.” It was recently announced that Germany was buying more than 100 “Boxer” wheeled armored vehicles for the army. (pm)