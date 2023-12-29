Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Press Split

The endurance of Russia's soldiers has not been recognized, says a German general. What lessons should the Bundeswehr learn from this?

Berlin – Ukraine is currently battling Russia’s heaviest air strikes in a long time. Kiev refuses to accept a “temporary” loss of territory, as Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) has now suggested. After the USA, Germany is the second strongest individual supporter of the local government. A Bundeswehr major general warns in an interview with Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) Now that the Bundeswehr also has to learn its lessons from the events.

According to Christian Freuding, when you look at the Ukraine war some Russian capabilities were not initially recognized. The head of the Ukraine Situation Center in the Ministry of Defense said that “at the beginning we did not see the Russians’ ability to endure as we judge it today.” SZ.

Russia ramps up military-industrial complex in Ukraine war

“We have also not seen that they will succeed in what we are now clearly observing: that they will ramp up their military-industrial complex, expand it, and increase production capacities, despite the draconian sanctions regime.” In Germany, one must therefore assume that Russia could be “repositioned” in about five to eight years. “We take this seriously,” said Freuding SZ. During this time frame, Germany must then “equip and train its armed forces to be credibly capable of deterrence”.

Freuding also explained that perhaps they did not see or did not want to see that the Russians were in a position to continue to be supplied by allies. “Be it North Korea, be it China, also states from the global south. And if these states only supply refrigerator lighting that can then be used for military purposes.”

Bundeswehr general certifies Ukraine's military successes in the war

The expectation that the Ukrainians would achieve the greatest possible military success as quickly as possible in their counteroffensive was “certainly exaggerated in retrospect.” At the same time, Freuding emphasized that, from his military perspective, the Ukrainian armed forces were successful.

A Ukrainian soldier on patrol – Bundeswehr General Freuding certifies the armed forces' successes. © Anatolii Stepanov/AFP

“80 percent of Ukraine is still free, after two years against a supposed military power. They regained 50 percent of the territory they lost. The Russian Black Sea Fleet has de facto been pushed out of the western Black Sea.” Ukraine is increasingly able to “strike in depth behind Russian lines, including with self-built weapon systems.”

Freuding emphasized that the Russian losses in people and material were enormous. “We assume that they have suffered losses of main battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles in the high four-digit range.”

General outlines lessons from the Ukraine war for the Bundeswehr

With regard to the Bundeswehr, Freuding, who also heads the planning staff at the Defense Ministry, said an important lesson from the war in Ukraine was the completely new meaning of drone warfare. “We have now set up a drone task force. It should enable us to quickly introduce different types of drones and drone defense systems into the troops so that we can also start training and experimenting.”

This will not only be relevant for mechanized army units. “The use and defense of drones will become an 'everyone' task in the armed forces,” he announced. (frs with dpa)