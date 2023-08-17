Home page politics

The traffic light wanted to legislate on NATO’s two percent target. But this plan for the Bundeswehr has probably been cancelled.

Berlin – since the beginning of the Ukraine War rearmament is again an issue in many countries. In the case of the Bundeswehr, however, it is less about On– rather than about the basic Out ofarmor of the soldiers. For this reason and because of the pressure from the allies, the federal government wanted to enshrine NATO’s two percent target in law. The coalition has now distanced itself from this.

On Wednesday (16 August), the Federal Cabinet passed a draft of the Budget Financing Act. However, it lacks the commitment to spend two percent of gross domestic product on defense every year. This was initially reported by the Southgerman newspaper and the news agency Reuters. At the federal press conference, a spokesman finally confirmed the process officially.

After the cancellation of the voluntary commitment, it is uncertain whether Germany will meet the two percent target in the coming years. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Traffic light Zoff about the Bundeswehr: Baerbock’s ministry probably against anchoring the two percent target

According to information from Süddeutsche Zeitung brought the Foreign Office the turning point. The house of Annalena Baerbock (Greens) has opposed setting the two percent target by law from 2024 – like it Boris Pistorius’ Department of Defense actually wanted. Accordingly, this passage was deleted again. The Federal Foreign Office therefore considers the current legal situation to be sufficient. In addition, the legal definition of an exact percentage is problematic because the NATO specifications could change, so the reasoning.

Now the annual compliance with the NATO quota is still not legally binding. Instead, the goal only has to be met on a multi-year average, as also stated in the law on the special fund for the Bundeswehr. Defense spending can sometimes be over or under two percent of gross domestic product. The scale should be five years.

Bundeswehr finances: Scholz committed to the NATO goal – Union now criticizes departure

In February 2022, shortly after Russia attacked Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz proclaimed a so-called turning point and committed to the two percent target. Year after year, the government will invest more than two percent of GDP in defense in the future, he said at the time. Most recently, Scholz emphasized at the summer press conference in July that the goal would be achieved in the long term and for the first time in the coming year 2024.

This is made possible by the interaction of budget funds and the special fund. Critics had complained that it was unclear what would happen once the special fund had been used up. Even then the goal would still be reached, Scholz said in July. The Union is now criticizing the move away from a statutory requirement. The CDU member of the Bundestag Serap Güler said, for example, that the federal government was showing that the allies could not rely on Germany’s commitments. (grmo)