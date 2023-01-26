Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

Will Germany become a party to the war with the delivery of Leopard tanks? Compared to Merkur.de, experts assess the situation around the tank breakthrough.

Munich – There was a long discussion and hesitation, but now the final decision has been made: As a first step, Germany wants to deliver 14 Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks from the Bundeswehr stocks to Ukraine. This was announced by government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit in a statement and later confirmed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in the Bundestag.

Moscow repeatedly threatens the countries to supply arms to Ukraine. Kremlin propagandists even advocate attacks directly on the territories of these countries. The reason: by supplying the Ukrainian military with supplies, you are making yourself a war party. “The arms deliveries indicate direct involvement in the conflict,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a press conference on Thursday (January 26).

Germany wants to supply Ukraine with Leopard main battle tanks. (Archive image) © dpa

Leopard delivery: Expert sees action under international law – “under no circumstances war party as a result”

However, this assertion from Russia does not correspond to international law, says Prof. Dr. Stephan Stetter from the professorship for international politics and conflict research at the University of the Federal Armed Forces in Munich. In conversation with Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA he described the international legal situation surrounding the tank debate. According to him, Germany will not become a party to the war by supplying Leopard main battle tanks. It makes no difference whether Germany delivers tanks or promotes military training for Ukrainian soldiers. After all, the Russian threats have been there since the beginning of the war.

“You definitely don’t become a party to the war because Germany is doing something that is based entirely on international law,” said Stetter. Germany and other NATO states such as the USA and Poland would only support a state “that is being attacked without justification” in self-defense. “And self-defense is an inalienable right that a state under attack has,” Stetter said Merkur.de.

While Russia is violating international law, Germany is even fulfilling “a duty under international law to help an attacked state”. From a purely legal point of view, this does not make you a party to the war, the expert states, and at this point draws a comparison with the overall course of the Cold War: Weapons were also delivered back then, but you did not become a party to the war. So far, Berlin has not taken any steps that would make Germany a party to the Ukraine war.

About IPPEN.MEDIA That IPPEN.MEDIA-Netzwerk is one of the largest online publishers in Germany. At the locations in Berlin, Hamburg/Bremen, Munich, Frankfurt, Cologne, Stuttgart and Vienna, journalists from our central editorial office research and publish for more than 50 news offers. These include brands such as Merkur.de, FR.de and BuzzFeed Germany. Our news, interviews, analyzes and comments reach more than 5 million people in Germany every day. See also Sports holiday: hits that do you good

Leopard main battle tanks in the Ukraine war: Expert justified with “changed warfare”

In addition, Stetter points to a change in the situation in the Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression. “The tanks that are now being delivered are also a result of Russia escalating further and not ending the war,” emphasizes the expert, adding: “In this respect, the type of weapons that are being delivered will also change.” This is related to the developments on the ground, such as a “changed warfare”. “But that definitely doesn’t make you a legal party to the war,” Stetter emphasizes again.

NATO member Turkey also supplies Ukraine with weapons, primarily with armed drones. However, Moscow has never referred to Turkey as a war party. Stetter explains that Russia certainly has an interest in Turkey’s role as a regional mediator, which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is striving for. Therefore, Moscow does not politicize drone deliveries.

“In view of Finland and Sweden joining NATO, Turkey is stepping on the brakes,” explains Stetter. Hungary has not yet ratified Scandinavian membership either. “Russia has learned from Hungary, for example, that the sanctions in the EU are progressing more slowly than without Hungary,” emphasizes the political scientist. That is why Russia is not attacking Hungary and Turkey in terms of foreign policy, even though they belong to western alliances.

Leopards for Ukraine: Several countries supply tanks to Kiev’s military

Germany, on the other hand, is particularly in the focus of Russia, according to Stetter, since tank deliveries, for example, are politically controversial. “Of course, Russia notices and then tries to get in at this point,” emphasizes the expert in an interview Merkur.de.

It is therefore also good for the Federal Government and Chancellor Scholz “that there are now a great many countries that are supplying these tanks”. The USA also want to participate with Abrams tanks. This spreads the burden across several shoulders, making it harder for Russia to “pick” a single country.

Ukraine war: Ex-Colonel is concerned – “Germany clearly takes sides”

However, not everyone is looking at the developments without worries. Retired Colonel Ralph D. Thiele of the Institute for Strategy, Policy, Security and Economic Advice (ISPSW) takes an alarming stance on the tank shipments. “Germany is not neutral in this conflict, but clearly takes sides with Ukraine,” he told the newspaper Merkur.de in a written statement. Germany supports Ukraine “humanitarian, economically and now also massively with weapons”.

Thiele is skeptical with regard to arguments under international law: “Since the war in Ukraine is not being waged by experts in international law, but by soldiers, the situation under international law may be useful as a justification for the internal discussion in Germany.” The delivery of Leopard tanks is in any case “Not just a further escalation step”, but “at the same time also of considerable symbolic power”.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

Ex-colonel warns of “vertical” and “horizontal escalation” by Putin in the Ukraine war

In fact, the decisive factor for the security situation in Germany is “how Putin evaluates this German commitment”. The military expert warns that Putin not only has the option of “vertical escalation through a first nuclear strike”. His hypersonic weapons would enable him “to put a bomb on the heads of governments in every European capital without them being able to protect themselves against it”. Even the US not only didn’t have hypersonic weapons of its own, but couldn’t protect itself against them either.

In addition, the Kremlin boss also has the option of “extending the war horizontally”. Military expert Thiele speaks here of “acts of sabotage, attacks on critical infrastructure, cyber attacks and major information campaigns in our social networks in the context of hybrid warfare”. In his message, he also makes an indirect appeal to the traffic light coalition: “Our people should be able to rely on the government doing everything possible to ensure that there is neither a vertical nor a horizontal escalation.” (bb)