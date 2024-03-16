Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Press Split

The Bundeswehr is helping the starving people in the Gaza Strip: the air force is dropping food. The use involves risks and is not without controversy.

Berlin/Gaza – The armed forces has begun dropping aid supplies into the embattled Gaza Strip. On Saturday (March 16), the air force dropped rice and flour on parachutes over the Palestinian territory.

“We delivered the four pallets precisely from an altitude of around 1,000 meters,” wrote the Air Force on Platform X (formerly Twitter). Four tons of food were dropped. According to another post from the Air Force, the plane was loaded with the next food immediately after landing. These are scheduled to be dropped on Sunday.

Bundeswehr helps Gaza Strip: dropping aid supplies from the air “a first”

Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius (SPD) gave the green light for the operation on Wednesday. For this purpose, the Bundeswehr relocated two C-130 transport aircraft stationed in France to Jordan. Each of the German machines can transport up to 18 tons of load. “We are prepared to be available as long as there is a need for transport and drop-off,” said a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense.

For the Bundeswehr, dropping supplies by parachute from the C-130 is a “novelty,” as the Air Force writes. The Air Force cited “two challenges”: It is important that the load lands in the planned drop zone. Otherwise, the impacting packages could damage buildings or infrastructure.

In addition: “Packages that end up in the sea or inaccessible terrain can pose a danger to those in need who try to reach them at the risk of their own harm,” according to the Air Force. Therefore, suitable zones are identified in advance that are unpopulated but can still be accessed safely.

Bundeswehr air force shelling over Gaza Strip not ruled out

At the same time, protection of the aircraft and its crew must be ensured. “Ground fire cannot be ruled out in crisis areas,” it said. “Although reduced altitude and airspeed make landing easier, minimum values ​​must be maintained. In addition, the Hercules has its own protection systems.”

The people on the ground face completely different dangers. That is why there are divided views in the Gaza Strip about the effectiveness and usefulness of the airdrops. Some residents of the coastal strip say they got some food this way, like a news agency employee dpa reported. Others complain that they haven't gotten anything out of it so far. They walked long distances to see desperate people fighting over the loads at the places where the pallets landed.

A week ago, a pallet whose parachute failed to open killed five people during a drop. A young man criticized the fact that, in one case, airdrops fell in an active combat zone, with Israeli soldiers in close proximity. Residents and aid organizations agree that the airdrops are nothing more than a drop in the ocean.

Air force drops aid supplies over Gaza – “Supply one side with weapons, others with food”

The Bundeswehr's aid operation is not without controversy: at the government press conference on Wednesday (March 13), the spokesman for the Foreign Office was asked whether it was a novelty in Germany's foreign policy history “that one side is supplied with weapons and the other Page with food”. He replied: “I would now reject the insinuation in your question that Israel was the victim of a terrorist attack. “It is the Hamaswhich has brought this suffering to the Palestinian population with its attacks on Israel.”

The situation of the civilian population in the sealed-off coastal strip is now catastrophic. There is a lack of everything – not just food, but also shelters, medical care and sanitary facilities. Aid organizations continue to report how desperate people are. In their view, the situation cannot be sufficiently improved through load shedding alone.

Improving the situation in the war zone is also the topic of a trip by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to Jordan and Israel, which he planned to set off on Saturday afternoon. (dpa/smu)