In the Bundeswehr, a commander was unexpectedly relieved of his duties. He most recently headed the Center for Inner Leadership.

Berlin – Surprising personnel decision in the Bundeswehr: The commander of the Bundeswehr’s Internal Command Center, Major General Marcus Kurczyk, has been temporarily relieved of his duties by Inspector General Carsten Breuer. The Ministry of Defense announced this on Saturday in Berlin. No reasons were given. When asked by the AFP news agency, the ministry remained tight-lipped. Breuer made the decision himself. A spokesman said that the Bundeswehr generally does not provide any further information on personnel decisions.

The 58-year-old Kurczyk only took over the position in Koblenz last year. He had previously been commander of the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania state command in Schwerin. The Internal Leadership Center trains military leaders in courses on the leadership culture of the armed forces and the ethical foundations of the soldier’s profession. There have already been surprising layoffs in the Bundeswehr recently: The The commander of the guard battalion and his deputy have to leave – because of allegations of sexual harassment.

Bundeswehr: Successor for Commander Kurczyk already found

A successor for Kurczyk has already been found: According to the announcement, the chief of staff at the Internal Leadership Center, Thomas Berger, will take over the duties of commander until further notice. According to his official CV, Kurczyk’s Bundeswehr career began in 1983 with basic training, followed a year later by officer training. He studied pedagogy at the University of the Bundeswehr and was later head of department at the Air Force Office, consultant on the principles of personnel and reservists. He also led German forces in Kabul.

Kurczyk praises climate activists in an interview

According to media reports, a video from the Bundeswehr series “Nachgefragt” with Kurczyk has been deleted. This is said to have been about the importance of orders and obedience. In the Mirror Kurczyk commented on the declining number of applicants for Bundeswehr recruitment: “We have to say goodbye to the expectation that only fit, efficient, young people come who I can tackle robustly from day one and send over an obstacle course on the third day. “

He also showed understanding for climate activists: “Take the many young people who stick to the streets out of conviction and say that we are the last generation and if we do nothing now, the earth will collapse. That’s sensational.” Kurczyk continued: “They don’t think about their salary, they’re not even afraid of prosecution. They stand by their convictions. I like this determination. I want to win these people over.”

The Bundeswehr is to be upgraded and modernized; that is what the special fund is for. But Defense Minister Pistorius is probably canceling some projects.