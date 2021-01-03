Inspector General Eberhard Zorn cannot understand the resistance of the SPD to the quick acquisition of combat drones for the Bundeswehr. “In my opinion, the military need for an armed drone remains unchanged,” said Zorn of “Welt am Sonntag”. “And not at some point, but in the foreign deployments that we are experiencing today.”

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The acquisition is necessary to improve the protection of soldiers from the air and their capabilities on the ground. “Otherwise I’ll force our troops into cover and condemn them to inactivity instead of allowing their active action,” Zorn told the newspaper.

Critics counter the fact that armed drones can lower the threshold for the use of military force because they are controlled remotely and their own soldiers are not endangered when they are used.

The coalition is currently arguing about the procurement of armed drones for the Bundeswehr. While the CDU / CSU is in favor of the acquisition, the SPD is demanding further debates about it. The highest-ranking Bundeswehr soldier in the course of the bloody conflict over the Caucasus region Nagorno-Karabakh has no reason to question the purchase of armed drones.

“In Nagorno-Karabakh, armed drones were used as attack weapons. The use of armed drones by the Bundeswehr, on the other hand, would be subject to clear rules that our parliament would have approved beforehand and defined in the respective mandate.

“We urgently need to improve our air defense capability”

In the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Armenia, Azerbaijan achieved victories with intensive drone warfare. For the first time – as German military experts have observed – entire front lines were changed with drone attacks. For him, the conclusion from the conflict between the two ex-Soviet republics in the South Caucasus is different anyway, said Zorn.

“We urgently need to improve our air defense capabilities. Very high-flying drones that were armed were used in Nagorno-Karabakh. And there were smaller, more or less freely available commercial drones that are increasingly able to transport larger containers of explosives, ”said Zorn. Both mean a growing threat to land forces in the future. “We need defensive systems that protect our troops against such attacks. We have to close this skill gap quickly. ” (dpa, AFP)