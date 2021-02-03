The army increases its corona contingent to 25,000 forces. The left is calling for civilians to be paid for relief work instead.

BERLIN taz | The Bundeswehr is increasing its pandemic contingent: 25,000 soldiers are to be available in the future to support other authorities in the corona crisis. So far, the contingent consisted of 20,000 soldiers, almost 90 percent of whom were actually deployed. The Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday.

The list of tasks for the authorities who borrow soldiers is long: They help with the production of disinfectants, take on warehouse work or care for old people’s homes. Most of the soldiers were called in to telephone contact persons of infected people in health authorities. They are also increasingly being used to introduce rapid corona tests in old people’s homes. The government expects that the demand for this will continue to rise – so it is now increasing the staffing quota.

Under constitutional law, such auxiliary work is relatively unproblematic in the context of simple administrative assistance. It would be different if the soldiers were to perform sovereign tasks, for example like the police make arrests.

At the beginning of the corona crisis, individual municipalities had applied for this type of administrative assistance. For example, it was about armed soldiers guarding warehouses. The Bundeswehr rejected all of these requests.

Mission cost: 46 million euros

According to the Ministry of Defense, there have been no such requests in the past few months. This emerges from a response from the Ministry of Defense to a request from the Bundestag member Ulla Jelpke (left).

Of the 3,567 requests for administrative assistance received by the end of January, 339 were rejected, most of them because of formal errors. Since September, no authority has submitted an application that goes beyond simple administrative assistance. In civilian facilities, the Bundeswehr has not carried out admission controls or exercised house rules anywhere as part of the pandemic fight.

MEP Jelpke also finds the simple administrative assistance in health authorities and elsewhere problematic. “Every Bundeswehr soldier deployed is proof of how much the health system has been saved for years,” she told the taz. “While the municipalities do not have the necessary means to ensure the health of the citizens, the Bundeswehr even has surplus personnel.”

It is now necessary to make more money available to the municipalities so that they can employ people who are unemployed due to the pandemic for the corona tasks. “In terms of the economy as a whole, it would be a zero-sum game, but a clear win for people who are already troubled economically,” said Jelpke.

At the moment, it is more worthwhile for the municipalities to request the Bundeswehr: The costs of the aid – according to the ministry alone, the personnel deployment is worth more than 46 million euros – are not billed to the municipalities. The federal government decided this last week. The regulation applies until the end of the year.