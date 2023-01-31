BWith the new regulation of euthanasia, there could be a majority for a liberal regulation. Because the two cross-party groups of deputies, who are committed to a corresponding regulation of euthanasia, want to merge their legislative plans and submit a joint application. The editorial network Germany RND reported about it first. Work is currently underway to summarize the positions.

Heike Schmoll Political correspondent in Berlin, responsible for “Bildungswelten”.

On the one hand, a group led by MPs Katrin Helling-Plahr (FDP), Petra Sitte (Left Party) and Helge Lindh (SPD) is campaigning for a liberal regulation, which is also supported by Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD).

Your draft law for a “suicide assistance law” provides for a regulation outside of criminal law. Specifically, there are plans to set up a network of state-approved counseling centers that will provide open-ended information to those who wish to die and show them alternatives to the wish to die.

Doctors should not be allowed to prescribe drugs for suicide, such as the sleeping pill sodium pentobarbital, for at least ten days after such a consultation. Among other things, the Narcotics Act is to be changed for this purpose. Helling-Plahr declined to comment on the FAZ.

A parliamentary group led by Green MPs Renate Künast and Katja Keul is also pursuing a liberal approach outside of criminal law. However, the draft law differentiates according to whether those affected are dying because of a serious illness or for other reasons. Then there are higher requirements for the prescription of deadly drugs.







The draft law around the SPD politicians Lars Castellucci and Ansgar Heveling (CDU) wants to ban the repetition of the so-called commercial promotion of suicide, based on a new regulation passed in 2015 but overturned by the Federal Constitutional Court in 2020 in criminal law. An exception should only be possible under strict conditions, which include a double psychiatric assessment.

This bill is supported by over 80 MPs. All three cross-party motions have already been dealt with in the Bundestag in the first reading. A final vote could take place in the first quarter of this year.