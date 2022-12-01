Deputies of the German Bundestag adopted a resolution recognizing the Holodomor as a genocide of Ukrainians

The German Bundestag on the evening of Wednesday, November 30, by a majority of votes, adopted a resolution recognizing the so-called Holodomor as the genocide of Ukrainians, which was organized and supported intentionally. The meeting was broadcast on website German parliament.

One deputy voted against the adoption of the resolution, the parties “Alternative for Germany” (AfD) and “Left” abstained. After the announcement of the results, there was a long applause. The meeting was attended by the new Ukrainian Ambassador to Berlin Oleksiy Makeev.

Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev called the initiative of the German deputies to discuss and adopt a resolution recognizing the so-called Holodomor as genocide is ahistorical and contrary to facts.

Russia does not recognize the Holodomor as a genocide of Ukrainians. According to Moscow, it has become a “common tragedy” for the peoples of the country and “the largest humanitarian catastrophe” on its territory.