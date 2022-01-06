Home page politics

From: Georg Anastasiadis

A comment by Georg Anastasiadis, editor-in-chief of Münchner Merkur.

The decision-makers are in a bind when it comes to mandatory vaccination. A comment by Georg Anastasiadis, editor-in-chief of Münchner Merkur.

Munich – Omikron is reshuffling the cards – also in the debate about compulsory vaccination. That seemed to be a decided matter among the parties in parliament, but suddenly doubts grow, even with CSU boss Söder. The Bundestag rightly postponed the debate for now.

Compulsory vaccination brings with it a lot of societal conflict

The situation is too tricky to break decisions over the knee now: It is undeniable that the most comprehensive possible immunization of the population makes the fight against the pandemic much easier. However, the effectiveness of the vaccines available up to now against the omicron variant, which is now also dominant in Germany, is clearly proven, but not quite as overwhelming as hoped: the boosting protects against severe courses, but does not reliably prevent the virus from being passed on by vaccinated people.

Conversely, the introduction of a general compulsory vaccination is a serious interference with the citizens’ right to self-determination. Obliging them, possibly several times a year, to be vaccinated with active ingredients that do not fully meet the expectations placed in them would guarantee a lot of societal conflict and would certainly not be as satisfactory as hoped.

Bundestag postpones debate: Omikron and the cross with mandatory vaccination

Health Minister Lauterbach continues to campaign for mandatory vaccination: Omikron will probably not be the last mutation, and the next virus wave, which may already roll in in autumn, could be just as contagious, but much more dangerous. Unfortunately, this cannot be ruled out.

Perhaps the Bundestag should decide on compulsory vaccination as an instrument for the Corona tool kit – but only use it when this emergency actually occurs. Until then, everyone who voluntarily has the injection will do their part to ensure that the pandemic loses its horror for everyone. (Georg Anastasiadis)