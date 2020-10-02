On the 30th anniversary, the Bundestag debates German unity. The conclusion is positive – and the Union parliamentary group leader apologizes.

BERLIN taz | The chair, which tells a success story of the reunification, remained empty in the Bundestag on Friday, October 2. The Chancellor was missing, EU summit in Brussels. Angela Merkel’s place on the government bench reveals that, on the 30th anniversary, German unity has succeeded, at least there.

There will be equality between East and West in 2020: An East German has been sitting in the Chancellor’s armchair with Merkel for 15 years, just as long as the 15 years before, when there were West Germans with Helmut Kohl and Gerhard Schröder.

So the reunification was a pure success story? None of the speakers in the Bundestag debate on the 30th anniversary wanted to go that far. Most of the MEPs drew a positive conclusion, but the unchanged inequalities and differences, especially with regard to living conditions, were also an issue.

Vice-Chancellor and Federal Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz took on the role that the Chancellor would otherwise play: to honor the historical significance of October 3rd in a state-supporting manner. Reunified for 30 years, that is “twice as long as the Weimar Republic,” said the SPD candidate for chancellor.

Lindner spans Belarus and Hong Kong

Unity was a democratic act in Germany, “one of the rare ones in our history,” said Scholz. Crises like the current one would weld together. Even if there are still differences between East and West, Scholz summed up: “We are one country that has succeeded.”

Left parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch, on the other hand, emphasized what is still in trouble after three decades. He called the peaceful revolution of 1989 a “great fortune”. Nevertheless: “We are far from equal living conditions.” In his home state Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, for example, where working hours and wages are still significantly worse off than in neighboring Lower Saxony.

Bartsch called the lack of representation of East Germans a “scandal”. There is no general in the Bundeswehr and no German ambassador who comes from the East, said the left-wing politician. A “pan-German structural policy” is needed, because: “A united country should also be a socially just country,” said Bartsch.

FDP leader Christian Lindner also took up the economic gap between East and West, albeit with a different emphasis: “Let’s create the conditions for more entrepreneurship,” he said and called for fewer taxes for certain regions. The liberal also praised the “courage of the East Germans” at the time when they overthrew the SED regime – and in doing so he spanned the current protests in Belarus and Hong Kong. In memory of at least 140 people who died at the Berlin Wall, Lindner said: “Everyone was a freedom fighter.”

“A few bridges still ahead of us,” says Göring-Eckardt

Ralph Brinkhaus made a remarkable appearance for a Union parliamentary group leader. He recalled the many cogs that had all made their contribution to reunification: the people who took to the streets in the GDR uprising in 1953, Solidarność in Poland, the leaders of the past – Gorbachev, for example: “Despite all the criticism we are today in Russia, we shouldn’t forget that, ”said Brinkhaus. The same applies to the USA.

The CDU politician also named the setbacks that many East Germans had experienced as a result of the unification. “I would like to apologize for the fact that we may not have seen this in the West for too long,” admitted Brinkhaus. He gets prolonged applause for it.

Green parliamentary leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt also expressed understanding that many people in the East consider themselves second-class citizens, so there is a lot to do, not just in terms of representation. In general, the native of Thuringia pleaded for talking more about the “achievements of the East Germans in the reconstruction”.

Göring-Eckardt also referred to the cultural significance of the East German influence, naming the song “Over Seven Bridges” by the GDR band Karat, which, in Peter Maffay’s version, was the “first blockbuster East” in the West. Your personal conclusion of three decades of unity: Germany will be more free, open and diverse in 2020 than ever. Still, not everything is perfect. “A few of the seven bridges are still ahead of us,” said the green one.

Only one East German minister on the government bench

In contrast, the AfD pressed the riot button once more. Although AfD co-party leader Tino Chrupalla expressed himself even more moderately, called for “a special economic zone in the East”. His colleague Marc Jongen, who himself was born in South Tyrol, went all out: He spoke of a new “state ideology” that would consist of “climate religion and multicultural dogma” instead of communism. He also talked about an “anti-fascist protective wall” in their heads.

Foreign Minister Michael Roth did not want to leave this as it is. “Those who rely on isolation and racism are not German patriots,” the SPD politician called out to the far-right parliamentary group. The AfD MP Bernd Baumann then insulted Roth as “agitator” – which Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble acknowledged with a call to order.

Although the Chancellor was not there, she contributed to the debate via a newspaper interview. Dem Editorial network Germany she said: “I am the Federal Chancellor of all Germans, and I think it’s nice that an East German could become Chancellor – plus from a party that was not necessarily trusted.”

On the other hand, 30 years after unification, the West still dominates the rest of the government bank: Nine ministers were present on Friday – only one native of East Germany: Family Minister Franziska Giffey.