The controversial routine killing of male chicks in German hatcheries is expected to come to an end in 2022. Will more animals then have to die as feed?

Berlin – It is a long-term debate that should end with the decision made on Thursday evening in the Bundestag *: Mass killing of chicks in laying hens should no longer be allowed from January 1, 2022. In the past there have been heated discussions about “chick shredding” or the killing of chicks with CO2 – although the second type has so far been practiced much more frequently. At least that’s what it says in the text accompanying the new law.

The background to the practice is purely economic considerations: According to the Federal Statistical Office, around 45 million male chicks hatch in Germany as well as 45 million female laying chicks. But roosters don’t lay eggs. And because they don’t put on a lot of meat, they are not suitable as fattening animals. Shortly after hatching, the chicks are therefore killed and used as animal feed, as the consumer association explains.

The law that has now been passed by Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner (CDU *) is intended to prevent this. Rather, methods should be used with which the sex is already determined in the egg *. So chicks shouldn’t have to hatch in the first place. In the Bundestag debate, Klöckner spoke of a “milestone for animal welfare”. The ban on killing chicks should not be equivalent to a professional ban. That is why the industry is given the opportunity to “bring animal welfare and economy under one roof” with a range of alternative methods.

Chick killing in Germany: Left parliamentary group leader calls law a “sham solution”

Although AfD * and greens * Voted for the law, came clear criticism from the opposition: For example, the AfD and FDP * warned that going it alone on a national level would lead to the industry moving abroad. Left * and Greens, however, the law does not go far enough. Left parliamentary group leader Amira Mohamed Ali called it a “sham solution” not to kill the chicks after they hatch, but just before they hatch.

The German Animal Welfare Association criticized the ban as too late and too weak. It is right to “end the murder of millions of male chicks for purely economic reasons,” said President Thomas Schröder. Anyone who consistently thinks about animal welfare and wants social acceptance must also “end the suffering of laying hens as an egg production machine”.

Sorting out eggs could only be a temporary solution, said BUND’s Olaf Bandt to the newspapers Editorial network Germany (RND). A fundamental conversion of animal husbandry with other breeding goals and better housing conditions is necessary. “In future, chicken farming must consistently rely on so-called dual-purpose chickens that lay eggs and can deliver meat.”

Species-appropriate feed breaks down? Zoos alarmed – other animals instead of chicks have to serve

Animal owners and zoos see a completely different problem: According to their own statements, after the ban they are missing an important, species-appropriate feed for various carnivores and omnivores, reports RND. Many reptiles, amphibians, birds of prey and mammals are affected. According to Dominik Fischer, a veterinarian who specializes in zoo and enclosure animals, zoos then have to feed “other food animals of small size”, such as quails, fish, mice or guinea pigs. Because for some animal species, young chicks are “nutritionally balanced, biologically sensible and species-appropriate feed”.

The general ban on killing promotes “the import of chicks to Germany for feed purposes from other European countries,” fears the President of the Association of Zoological Gardens, Jörg Junhold. “This is not only dishonest, but also ecologically and financially illogical,” he explained RND. It is true that the directors of the German zoos are fully committed to animal welfare. In Junhold’s view, all that needed to be clarified was that the killing of surplus young animals is not permitted for purely economic reasons. “It should also apply to all animal species, or what makes a chick more valuable than naked mice or calves?”

Consequences of the ban on the killing of chicks in Germany – supermarkets are converting

The large grocery retailers are already setting the course for phasing out chick killing in the form of a corresponding change in their range of goods. In a survey by the German Press Agency, Edeka, Rewe, Aldi, Lidl and Kaufland reported that their preparations for the planned legal ban were in full swing. According to their own statements, the discounters and supermarkets will increasingly bring eggs into the shops labeled “without killing chicks”.

By the way: Minister Klöckner’s law provides for further regulations in a second stage from January 1, 2024 to avoid pain for the embryo. Then methods for gender recognition in the egg should only be allowed if they are used at an earlier stage of the incubation. Finally, the Federal Council * has to deal with the law, which can delay but not stop the project. (cibo / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

