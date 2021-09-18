fromAndreas Schmid conclude

The turnout in prison is lower than in freedom, but some inmates put their crosses on the ballot paper. How do you vote?

Munich – There will be general elections on September 26th. More than 60 million eligible voters will then have the chance to vote for one of the 47 authorized parties. All people who are at least 18 years old, have German citizenship and have lived in Germany for at least three months are entitled to vote. The currently around 45,000 convicted criminals are also generally allowed to vote. But how does voting actually work in prison?

Bundestag election: when can the right to vote be withdrawn?

First of all, it should be noted that the right to vote can be withdrawn under certain conditions. In a very vague way, the federal electoral law states: “Those who do not have the right to vote as a result of a judge’s verdict are excluded from the right to vote.” Consequently, those who are excluded from the right to vote cannot vote (loss of the right to vote). Since the right to vote is secured by the Basic Law, this only happens in absolute exceptional cases – and only through an express decision of a court. The hurdles for the loss of eligibility (passive right to vote) are meanwhile significantly lower. A conviction of at least one year is enough.

Like the office of the Federal Returning Officer upon request from Merkur.de communicates, the withdrawal of the right to vote is only possible in the case of certain offenses, such as treason, election fraud, voter bribery or bribery and bribery of elected officials. “In practice, however, it is of little importance. According to the nationwide criminal prosecution statistics, there are only very few cases. ”From 2017 to 2019 the right to vote was only withdrawn in one case per year. In the period from 2002 to 2011, only twice in total. Means: Almost all prison inmates can also vote. But how does voting work?

Bundestag elections in prison: Mostly postal voting – free entry to the polling station is also possible

As a rule, postal votes are used in prison. “In coordination with the responsible community, the prisoners are regularly given a postal vote, unless the community authorities give the opportunity to vote in front of a mobile electoral board in the correctional facility,” writes the Bavarian Ministry of Justice on request. A mobile electoral board consists of the electoral officer of the responsible electoral district or his deputy and two assessors and comes directly to the prison. In Austria there is a similar model with the “flying electoral board”. As reported by the Ministry of Justice, it is very rarely used in practice – as is the case in Germany.

If the prisoners are allowed to go outside, in some federal states they can also vote directly at the polling station. But that is the exception. Almost everywhere votes are predominantly sent by letter, in some federal states such as Hesse even without exception. The election documents are usually delivered directly to the correctional facility. Sometimes problems can arise for people without a permanent address. You may not be listed in the electoral roll and must therefore first apply for inclusion in the electoral roll. However, these are exceptional cases, so that generally all prison inmates receive an invitation to vote.

Bundestag election: This is how the postal vote goes behind bars

After all, the vote is cast in secret. A separate voting room will be set up for people who are not in solitary confinement. “The election letter is not subject to postal control and must be forwarded by the institution immediately by post,” explains the Thuringia Ministry of Justice. “The fact that the voters are prisoners must not affect the character of the election as a secret election. That is why the election documents and ballot papers are never viewed by the staff, ”writes the Lower Saxony Ministry of Justice.

During the election, it is ensured that prisoners fill out the ballot unobserved. The inmates are free to choose whether they want to use the facilities provided by the correctional facility to cast their votes or whether they want to fill in their ballot papers in another way.

Bundestag election: Little information on the participation of prisoners in the elections – is there a risk of “certain election fatigue”?

Little is known about the voter turnout of prison inmates. There are no corresponding surveys at the federal level. Upon request from Merkur.de only the Ministry of Justice of Hesse can give figures. In the Hessian penal institutions, 447 people voted out of a total of 2,706 prisoners entitled to vote in the 2017 federal election. This corresponds to a voter turnout of 16.52 percent. In the previous elections at the federal or state level, the turnout averaged around 20 percent. For comparison: In 2017, the voter turnout in Germany was 76.2 percent.

From Saxony-Anhalt, there is a report of a “mixed” willingness to vote without giving any figures. “A certain amount of election fatigue can be explained by the superimposition of one’s own problems, worries and hardships. Experience shows, however, that the more local and social identification the detainee is able to do, the more they are interested in voting. ”Local elections would therefore arouse greater interest than state, Bundestag and European elections.

The Thuringian Ministry of Justice declares that they are ready to vote: “It remains to be seen that prisoners obtain more or less detailed information about the parties and their election programs – through the press or television, within the scope of their possibilities.” experience has shown that it is around 20 percent. However, no specific data is collected. ”

The Mecklenburg-West Pomerania Justice Minister Katy Hoffmeister (CDU) thinks it is important that people exercise their right to vote in prison: “Democracy is based on free elections. Execution is not excluded from this. ”Hoffmeister believes that inmates are also motivated to cast their votes. “After all, democratic society gives every prisoner the opportunity to integrate without punishment after their release.” (as)