“For an ecological system change”: The left-wing head wants to convince Green supporters and young people with their election program draft. But regardless of the new eco-urban course: the party is not ready to co-rule the country.

D.he Left Party is in a dilemma: It wants to win voters with the argument that all major social problems – climate change, social injustice, war – require a fundamental system change that can only be achieved with the left.

But even those citizens who share this in terms of content should rightly doubt: How does the left want to achieve change if it does not govern? What if all election promises remain empty words because she has no decision-making power? The way out and consensus in large parts of the party: The left must strive for government responsibility.

Unsurprisingly, this position is also reflected in the design of the election program that the current chairmen Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger presented on Monday. “We are fighting for an ecological and social system change, for a strong, democratic welfare state and for peace”, is a central sentence in the document; it is with the new chairperson-designate Susanne Hennig-Wellsow and Janine Wisslerwho are to be elected in just under two weeks.

The outgoing Left Chairmen Bernd Riexinger and Kipping present the election program in the Karl Liebknecht House Source: dpa / Bernd von Jutrczenka

The space given to climate policy is remarkable – Kipping and Riexinger dedicate five chapters to ecology. Priorities such as rents and the prospect of improving the work-life balance (four-day week and an “anti-stress regulation”) are likely to target younger voters. It is an attempt to be perceived as an eco-party and alternative by Greens voters. Especially those who do not want their votes in the end Markus Söder (CSU) to be heaved into the Chancellery via the black-green coalition.

“The left is ready,” write the chairmen therefore. Ready to escape the insignificance that threatens a party in permanent opposition mode in the long term – possibly. But really ready to rule? That is wishful thinking.

Deliberate gaps for the comrades

The left is not ready. To do this, she would have to take a clear position on key points. For example in relation to Russia and other oppressive regimes such as Venezuela and Cuba. And draw conclusions from the fact that no potential coalition partner will move only a meter in their direction when calling for a dissolution of NATO.

Riexinger and Kipping also know this and therefore deliberately leave blank spaces in which every comrade – whether for or against – can re-imagine what he wants. “The Bundeswehr must be brought back from all missions abroad,” it says.

They also reject training missions. When asked whether this would also exclude peace missions with a UN mandate, Riexinger said at the presentation: “We are sticking to our previous position. We are fundamentally against military operations by the Bundeswehr abroad. ”A clear“ yes ”sounds different – and clearly shows where one does not want to commit oneself, also in order to delay the gossip within the party a little.

The ongoing division within the party is precisely the second central point, which is why the left is not ready. The eco-urban course of Kipping and Riexinger is controversial. If you want the Greens, choose the original.

And those who could do little with identity politics would be deterred – so the arguments of the internal critics. This part of the party is afraid of losing even more voters to the AfD in the east.

There are even individual voices in the party who warn: With this course you will still be thrown out of parliament. That is a bit melodramatic, but it makes it clear: The left is not a united troop, as it is needed for exploratory or coalition talks.

At best, they all agree that they are even willing to talk. And the debate is a hypothetical one. Even within the party there are great doubts that there will be a left majority.