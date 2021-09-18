fromAnna-Katharina Ahnefeld conclude

Florian Naumann conclude

Election day is approaching – the FDP is already showing its plans. Liberal leader Christian Lindner has a warning for Olaf Scholz.

Berlin – The federal election is approaching. The FDP is apparently already preparing for the time after that. “In a constellation where there are several parties, everyone must of course be able to contribute,” said Lindner with a view to possible coalitions on Thursday evening the broadcaster Image live.

The tasks of coordination would also have to be fulfilled. On Friday, Lindner emphasized on Twitter that this reference did not refer to titles such as Vice-Chancellor. Reports that in the case of a three-party alliance after the election he assumed that there will be two Vice-Chancellors are incorrect. Even Merkur.de had the at this point imageReport picked up.

This message is wrong: “In the case of a three-party alliance after the election, FDP leader Christian Lindner assumes that there will be two vice chancellors.” CL – Christian Lindner (@c_lindner) September 17, 2021

Bundestag election: Lindner is already warning Scholz – but does not want to be “kingmaker”

From Lindner’s point of view, the role of chancellor will be less important in the future. In all likelihood, only a three-party alliance will have a majority in the new Bundestag, said Lindner with a view to a Jamaica coalition made up of the Union, Greens and FDP or a traffic light made up of the SPD, Greens and FDP. That means: “Over 70 percent of the people will not have voted for the party that will later provide the Chancellor.” His conclusion: “It is not the Chancellor that is decisive, but the coalition.”

Lindner commented critically, however, that he is sometimes referred to as a “kingmaker”: “That is a word that is circulating in the media, but with which I am not really happy.” He added: “We are self-confident in our content , but we don’t overestimate ourselves either. “

Now it is a matter of convincing the voters so that “we will hopefully get into the Bundestag with a double-digit result”. According to Lindner, that would be “a historic success”: the FDP has never achieved more than ten percent in two consecutive federal elections. In the federal election four years ago, the FDP was fourth strongest with 10.7 percent. In surveys it is currently around eleven percent.

FDP before the federal election: tax plans not “in a year” – “trend reversal” should be here

In the meantime, the Liberal also made it clear: In the event of government participation after the federal election, he does not want to tackle all of the Liberals’ tax plans immediately. “It is not planned to implement all of our tax policy proposals in one year. It’s about a trend reversal, ”said Lindner Handelsblatt.

“A decade of tax, levy and bureaucratic relief should be followed by a decade of tax, levy and bureaucratic relief,” the FDP leader made clear. Lindner called for an “honest” analysis of the budget situation after the election – the Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) had recently made a similar statement. (AFP / dpa / fn)