Three euros per month are not enough for the left: According to their party leader Hennig-Wellsow, a greater Hartz IV increase would be possible under Red-Green-Red.

Erfurt / Berlin – The Hartz IV standard rate was recently increased by three euros per month. There was criticism of this from social organizations and the opposition. Now the left rushes to its chairwoman Susanne Hennig-Wellsow. She has spoken out in favor of raising the rate by 100 euros in the first 100 days in the case of red-green-red after the federal election.

“Trade unions and social associations rightly demand the recalculation and significant increase in Hartz IV rates, because the increase of three euros is far below the current inflation,” said Hennig-Wellsow of the dpa.

Federal Parliament election 2021: Hartz IV sentence according to the left is “existential”

An alliance of the SPD, the Greens and the Left could achieve this quickly – in the first 100 days, she said. “I am in favor of this, the replacement of Hartz-IV will then be regulated by the coalition agreement,” said Hennig-Wellsow. In her opinion, this is one of the reasons why the “color of the coming federal government” is “so existential” for many people in Germany.

According to the latest polls, after the election on September 26th, it could be enough for a coalition of the SPD, the Greens and the Left. But there are major differences, especially in foreign and security policy. SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz recently called for the Left Party to commit to NATO. Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock was also skeptical.

Red-green-red after the federal election? Ramelow sees “key question clarified”

Meanwhile, Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Left) has agreed to act as a mediator for possible coalition negotiations between the SPD, the Greens and the Left. The left has clarified a key question for itself, “namely that it wants to govern,” said Ramelow of the dpa. “Everything that the Spitzenkandidaten have said so far makes it clear that these questions, including foreign policy and military policy issues, can all be discussed,” he said.

The Greens are skeptical. “The left has put itself on the sidelines with its positions on foreign and European policy,” said Katrin Göring-Eckardt (Greens) of the dpa. The politician from Thuringia helped negotiate the first red-green-red state coalition in Germany, which started in 2014 with Ramelow at the helm.

Göring-Eckardt: Red-Green-Red in Thuringia works “reasonably”

In Thuringia, according to their assessment, red-red-green currently works to some extent, said Göring-Eckardt. The project came about because “there were pragmatists at work who obviously cannot assert themselves in federal politics”.

If the left is serious about wanting to co-govern in the federal government in the future, it would have to ensure clarity in its own ranks and not only review positions in security policy, said Göring-Eckardt. Left, SPD and Greens are currently forming a minority government in Thuringia, which is dependent on at least four opposition votes for decisions in the state parliament. (dpa / AFP / frs)