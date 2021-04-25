D.he CDU chairman and candidate for chancellor of the Union, Armin Laschet, opened the election campaign with an attack on the Greens. The party had “little to offer in terms of content,” said Laschet in one Interview with the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” from Monday. The Union will emphasize this in its election campaign. Laschet announced that economic policy would be the focus of the decision. It is about detoxing the bureaucracy, a service-oriented state and digitization.

“We need a new start-up era,” said Laschet, “the Greens cannot do this”. Looking at the Green top candidate Annalena Baerbock, he said: “She talks, I act”. The Greens didn’t have to prove anything for 16 years.

Laschet speaks out in favor of a coalition with the FDP

He would rather lead the Union in a coalition with the FDP in government, said the CDU boss. “The FDP is a good partner with whom you can advance the country,” he said. The Union’s first electoral goal must be to remain the “strongest force”.

According to CSU boss Markus Söder, the Union parties have to prepare for the toughest federal election campaign in more than 20 years. “One thing is clear: It will be the most difficult election campaign in the Union since 1998. The polls do not show a good picture. And the starting position is also relatively difficult, ”said the Bavarian Prime Minister on Sunday evening in the ZDF “heute journal”. There is a lot of work to be done, because the leadership claim of the CDU and CSU must also be substantiated in terms of content. People did not choose past successes, but expected “hunger and inventiveness”. He explicitly referred to the Greens who, with Baerbock, sent a young candidate for chancellor “with fresh ideas” into the race.

The fact that he himself had to hand over the candidacy for chancellor to the CDU boss Armin Laschet no longer hurts him, said Söder. He would have liked to have done it, but that was not “the life plan” either.

According to a new poll, five months before the general election, the Union lost a lot of its favor and was ousted from first place by the Greens. In the “Sunday trend” of the Kantar opinion research institute on behalf of “Bild am Sonntag”, the Greens come to 28 percent, the Union only to 27 percent. Even with a direct election to the Chancellor, Baerbock would have good cards, as an Insa survey for “Bild am Sonntag” revealed. According to this, 30 percent would vote Baerbock directly, SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz would get 20 percent and Laschet 18 percent.