D.he Germans will not only elect a Federal Chancellor next Sunday, but also the next leader of the European Union. Not formal, of course, there are already a lot of presidents. But in fact: Regardless of the politics involved, eyes are always on Germany, the largest and economically strongest member state. You can feel that in Brussels. The Bundestag election campaign in the EU capital has been closely followed for weeks with all its twists and turns. For civil servants, diplomats and politicians, it is the most important election this year, alongside the one in America. It decides how things will continue with the taking on of debt, in the struggle for the rule of law, with the acceptance of migrants, in the confrontation with China and Russia. Only one country in Europe doesn’t seem to be so interested in this at the moment – Germany.

Foreign policy only appeared on the margins in the trialles

The first two trials were about social policy, pensions, minimum wages and taxes. That has remained the domain of national politics. Climate protection was debated as if Germany were going to decide freehand when it would get out of coal-fired power generation and build the last car with a combustion engine. In fact, it has to be negotiated in Brussels, not over the head of the federal government, but only when it has found itself again after the election. All the other issues that are struggled day in and day out in the European Union only appeared marginally or not at all. Why is nobody discussing European politics in the election campaign? An irritated French colleague wanted to know this week? Good question.



Europe’s leaders 10 years ago: Finland’s then Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen, France’s then President Nicolas Sarkozy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the then Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso before an EU summit in 2011

:



Image: AFP



There is no doubt that Europe is facing important decisions in which the next Chancellor has an important say. Just two examples. There is the question of whether the Corona reconstruction fund, 750 billion euros, should be the model for other EU programs that are financed by borrowing. Armin Laschet refuses, Annalena Baerbock and Olaf Scholz not. Scholz even celebrated the fund as a “Hamilton moment” – alluding to the first US Treasury Secretary and the founding of the United States. Many Europeans are keenly interested in it; some hoping, others fearful. Or China: The United States is pushing Europe to position itself clearly in the systems competition with Beijing. Angela Merkel was always on the brakes and reminded her of economic interests – it was no coincidence that the EU quickly concluded an investment agreement with Beijing on the last day of the German Presidency. Will the next Chancellor drive this forward – or maybe send a ship of the German Navy to the South China Sea more often?

The next four years will also be about whether the Union of 27 will manage to stick together. In the ongoing dispute over migration, it has not been able to do this for years; a compromise proposal by the Commission is not even seriously discussed. If the next big wave rolls towards Europe, it could lead to similar reactions as in autumn 2015 with the closure of the Balkan route. In the pandemic, the entire Union experienced right from the start what it is like when every state thinks of itself first – suddenly there was no longer an internal market, but mega-congestion and protectionism. After all, Europe was drawing the right lessons from this, and that had a lot to do with German leadership. That is clear to the neighbors. Do the Germans also think about this when they vote?