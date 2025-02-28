A request from the CDU/CSU parliamentary group on the state support of non-governmental organizations (NGO) is burdening the upcoming discussions with the SPD about the formation of a coalition. The new SPD parliamentary group leader Lars Klingbeil spoke of a “foul”. “I cannot imagine a situation where we sit together in working groups in the morning and discuss the investments in the Bundeswehr, into the train or infrastructure. And in the afternoon I experience that the Union sends out exactly such inquiries and puts the pillory of our democracy,” said the SPD-Co boss.

He therefore asked the Union to withdraw the request. The deputy CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader Mathias Middelberg, on the other hand, defended the request. “With our small request, we want to check whether individual NGOs … behave lawfully,” he said.

The Union accuses several NGO of organizing protests against “right”, even though they are subsidized or taxed by the state. The trigger is the joint coordination of the Union with AfD votes on an asylum application in the Bundestag in January. This triggered great demonstrations in which not only the AfD, but also the Union was criticized. Therefore, a total of 551 questions were sent to the government under the title “Political Neutrality of State -Funded Organizations”. The Federal Ministry of Finance in Berlin confirmed the entrance on Wednesday. A spokeswoman said the request is now being processed at high pressure. However, she could not yet make an assessment.

Greens and the left also criticized the procedure of CDU/CSU. The parliamentary managing director of the Greens parliamentary group, Irene Mihalic, told the Editorial Network Germany, the Union copies “form and style of the AfD”. The request revealed “the authoritarian features of the Union”, CDU/CSU, tried to put under pressure on associations such as “Grandmas against the right” and to frighten them.

Also read with SZ Plus: