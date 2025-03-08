Before the start of the possibly decisive exploratory round of Union and SPD, CSU state group leader Alexander Dobrindt speaks of a good conversation atmosphere. “It will be very demanding today,” he says. The explorers would go well. “The more you approach the last meters, the more difficult the tasks that are to be solved.” SPD-Co boss Saskia Esken says it will be a “fight day”. In allusion to today’s International Women’s Day, she adds – “a women’s fight day”.

“We are on the right track in the conversations,” said Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD). “It’s about a lot of topics, and I am very confident that we can complete it at the weekend.” Schwesig emphasized the demand on the disputed topics of migration and citizen allowance that there could only be an overall solution.

An agreement will be considered possible on Saturday. Should there be this, the parties’ bodies would then have to give their OK for the inclusion of coalition negotiations. After the Bundestag election, there is only the possibility for a coalition of the Union and SPD at the federal level because nobody wants to coalition with the AfD.

CDU, CSU and SPD had agreed to a huge financial package very quickly after the exploratory start last Friday to have more money for defense and investments in infrastructure. After that, the explorations on topics such as migration and citizen allowance began, in which the Union is pushing for a turn in politics.