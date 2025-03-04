Merz defends request for NGOs

CDU boss Friedrich Merz defended the Union’s Bundestag request on the political neutrality of non-governmental organizations against broad criticism. “The fact that parliament is asked about how tax money has been dealt with is nothing unusual and necessary after the demonstrations in the last three weeks before the election,” said the Union faction leader of the Frankfurter General Sonntagszeitung.

The Union had made the small request against the background nationwide protests against the CDU, which had arisen after a joint coordination with the AfD in a migration application. Merz said that if demos are “unilaterally against unpopular political parties”, organizers are no longer a neutral non -governmental organizations. And if non -profit non -governmental organizations can be financially promoted by the government, “then this is initially a contradiction.”

In the request with 551 questions, the Union inquires which non -profit corporations were funded with federal funds. It includes questions about actions, donations and political connections, among other things, about “Grandma’s against Right”, Campact, Amadeu Antonio Foundation, Foodwatch, German Environmental Aid, Greenpeace and the Journalist Organization Network Research. Greens and the left warned of an attack on civil society. Clear criticism also came from the SPD, to which Merz talks about a coalition.