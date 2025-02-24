BSW also fails at a five percent hurdle
After counting all constituencies, it turns out: The Union comes to 28.6 percent. The AfD reaches 20.8 percent, the SPD 16.4 percent. The Greens follow fourth place with 11.6 percent. The left is also safely represented in the Bundestag with 8.8 percent. The FDP reaches 4.3 percent.
CDU boss Merz now has a good chance of becoming the next chancellor. He has already announced that he wanted to form a government by Easter at the latest. Merz has excluded merging with the AfD classified as right -wing extremist. Scholz spoke for the SPD, which made the worst result in party history, of a bitter result and a defeat for which he also bears responsibility. FDP boss Christian Lindner announced his withdrawal from politics in response to the election result.
#Bundestag #election #live #blog #extrapolation #results
