Union and SPD are heading for an important preliminary decision during their exploratory talks. It is about how a possible black and red federal government can get more financial scope – for defense, but also for investments in the infrastructure. A proposal by the Bundesbank could bring new impetus to the talks for a reform of the debt brake.

“I think today is a very, very important day. I hope we are successful, ”said CSU boss Markus Söder the morning shortly before the beginning of the third day of the trial in Berlin. Manuela Schwesig, SPD negotiator and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister, emphasized that Germany had to help Ukraine at the same time, strengthen the Bundeswehr, but also have enough money to solve its own problems in the country.

Union and SPD, before specific coalition negotiations, try to clarify how possible projects of a black and red coalition are financed. Talking is two separate special funds in the three -digit billion dollar area for defense and infrastructure. An alternative is a reform of the debt brake in order to fundamentally expand the freedom of finance. For both steps, a decision of the old parliament is considered before the dissolution on March 25 in order to secure a two -thirds majority.

Under additional time pressure, German government formation is set by the disagreement between the USA and Ukraine. At night it became known that the United States will post its military aid for Ukraine for the time being. The financial issues that are so important for further Ukraine aid should be clarified as far as possible up to the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday. The meeting will be about a joint course on the way to peace for Ukraine and further financial and military aid. The strengthening of the European armed forces in order to become more independent from the United States should also become an issue.

