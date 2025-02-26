The old Bundestag may still decide on the establishment of a new special fund for defense spending, as the parliamentary managing director of the Union faction, Thorsten Frei, indicated a confidante of CDU boss Friedrich Merz. He does not want to rule out that “in view of the highly dynamic foreign policy changes” and the increasing threat situation “very quickly decisions are very specific in the field of foreign and security policy”, said the CDU politician on Deutschlandfunk

This is something completely different from the question of whether you generally reform the debt brake. “I would advise against this legally and politically.” The special question of a special fund freely added that it must be limited “to this range of topics of foreign and security policy”.

The group leader of the Greens and the SPD was irritated to change the course of the Union. It is bitter that Merz from a party -tactical calculation before the federal election reformed a reform of the debt brake with a two -thirds majority of the Union, the SPD and the Greens, said the green parliamentary group leader Katharina Dröge. SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich also emphasized that he had offered Merz several times in recent months to talk about a reform of the debt brake. “This has been rejected again and again. And I have to say that I am surprised over the last few hours how quickly you can suddenly reinvent the wheel. ”

The background is that AfD and Left in the new Bundestag could prevent decisions about reforming the debt brake or the establishment of a special fund. Because this requires a two -thirds majority in the Bundestag and the Federal Council. That is why CDU boss Merz announced on Monday that he wanted to speak with SPD, Greens and FDP, which was still possible in the old Bundestag in the old Bundestag until the end of March. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) asked the Union to enable an exception to the debt brake to increase the Bundeswehr budget.