The Sahra Wagenknecht alliance has not made its way into parliament. With 4.972 percent, the party is extremely limited due to the five percent hurdle, as can be seen from information from the federal election manager. The Union clearly won the Bundestag election – by a large distance from the second -placed AfD and the SPD. The left is surprisingly strongly represented in the Bundestag, the FDP also misses the move into parliament. Because the BSW remains less than five percent, a possible two coalition from the Union parties and the SPD have a majority in the Bundestag. It would not be enough for a two -all -round alliance of Union and the Greens.

After counting all constituencies, it is clear: the Union comes to 28.6 percent. The AfD reaches 20.8 percent, the SPD 16.4 percent. The Greens follow fourth place with 11.6 percent. The left is also safely represented in the Bundestag with 8.8 percent. The FDP reaches 4.3 percent.

CDU boss Merz now has a good chance of becoming the next chancellor. He has already announced that he wanted to form a government by Easter at the latest. Merz has excluded merging with the AfD classified as right -wing extremist. The incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke for the SPD, which made the worst result of its history, of a bitter result and a defeat for which he also bears responsibility. FDP boss Christian Lindner announced his withdrawal from politics in response to the election result.