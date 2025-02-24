23 constituency winners do not make it into the Bundestag

For the first time, this election was no longer enough to win a direct mandate to safely move into the Bundestag. According to the new right to vote, the second vote result is crucial for the number of mandates of a party. If a party gains more direct mandates in a federal state than their proportionate seats are due, the electoral winners with the worst results of their party are not based.

Overall are 23 constituencies affected in which the elected direct candidates do not move into the Bundestag. It is striking that it is primarily constituencies in larger cities. The CDU traditionally has a more difficult stand in urban areas. Now the results are often sufficient to win the constituency, but they are not strong enough for a seat in the Bundestag.

The CDU is most affected by the reform. 15 of their direct mandates are lost due to the new right to vote. This is particularly strong in Baden-Württemberg and Hessen but also in Schleswig-Holstein and Rhineland-Palatinate CDU candidates are affected.

The AfD loses four direct mandates. A constituency is affected in each Brandenburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt.

The CSU has won all 47 direct mandates in Bavaria, however, due to the voting right reform, three mandates have to do without and may only send 44 MPs to the new Bundestag. The affected constituencies are Nuremberg-Nord, Augsburg-Stadt and Munich-Süd.

The SPD loses a direct mandate in the constituency Bremen I.

What does that mean for the constituencies?

Even if a constituency does not provide a directly elected MP, this does not mean that nobody is represented in the Bundestag. For example, another party could send a candidate to Berlin via their country list.