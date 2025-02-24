The Greens penetrate that the Bundestag is still reforming the debt brake in an old composition with a two-thirds majority. “We still have the opportunity to decide on the existing Bundestag, if we are very quick, financial aid or support from a reform of the debt brake,” said her candidate for Chancellor Robert Habeck. This applies to both military aid for Ukraine and for economic aid.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Union Chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz was asked to use the next few weeks responsibly. Merz has the mandate to run the future federal government, said Habeck. He had to get the financial resources to lead the government reasonably. “The possibilities are there, but you have to want to take up the possibilities or they can do.”

From the ranks of the Greens it was said that the initiative had assumed Baerbock to reform the debt brake if possible in the old composition of the Bundestag. In front of journalists, she said it was “by no means the case that one will get over any will to voters”. The voters had elected a federal government three years ago three years ago.

In the future Bundestag, which will meet on March 25 at the latest, there is probably no two-thirds majority that would be necessary to change the debt brake or a new debt-financed special fund of the Bundeswehr. The left has made it clear not to carry higher defense spending. Union, SPD and Greens do not come up with the necessary number of votes.