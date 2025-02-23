This time the Bundestag is elected according to the new voting right, which was decided by the traffic light coalition. Nothing changes for the citizens when lending. You can continue to award two votes – the first vote with which you choose a candidate directly, the second vote that you give to a party. The new rules only apply when the votes converted into mandates.

These provide for a limitation of the number of MPs to 630 – in 2021 736 MPs had moved into the Bundestag. This is achieved by avoiding overhang and equalization mandates that have so far led to the Bundestag greater.

Overhang mandates were created when a party got more direct mandates about the first votes than they were entitled to seats according to their second vote result. She was allowed to keep these mandates. The other parties received compensatory mandates for this. In the Bundestag election 2021, 34 overhang and 104 compensation mandates were incurred.

With the reform, the second voice becomes even more important than before. Because in order to safely obtain a direct mandate, this must now be covered by the second vote result. So far it was the case that the one who won a direct mandate had his headquarters in the Bundestag. This is no longer necessarily the case. If a party now receives more direct mandates than is entitled to the second vote result, then the direct candidates go away empty -handed with the worst first vote results.