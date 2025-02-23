Bundestag is chosen according to the new voting right
These provide for a limitation of the number of MPs to 630 – in 2021 736 MPs had moved into the Bundestag. This is achieved by avoiding overhang and equalization mandates that have so far led to the Bundestag greater.
Overhang mandates were created when a party got more direct mandates about the first votes than they were entitled to seats according to their second vote result. She was allowed to keep these mandates. The other parties received compensatory mandates for this. In the Bundestag election 2021, 34 overhang and 104 compensation mandates were incurred.
With the reform, the second voice becomes even more important than before. Because in order to safely obtain a direct mandate, this must now be covered by the second vote result. So far it was the case that the one who won a direct mandate had his headquarters in the Bundestag. This is no longer necessarily the case. If a party now receives more direct mandates than is entitled to the second vote result, then the direct candidates go away empty -handed with the worst first vote results.
#Bundestag #election #live #blog #Voting #turnout #significantly #higher
Leave a Reply