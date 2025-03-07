Praise the agreement between the CDU and SPD to relax the debt brake and a historical financial package to massively increase defense expenses. “This is a historical day, for the Bundeswehr and for Germany,” said the SPD politician Mirror. “We send a strong signal to the people in our country and to our alliance partners.” A corresponding decision of the Bundestag enables Germany to take on a leading role with others to strengthen NATO in Europe.

The Green Bundestag faction, on the other hand, reacts cautiously. “We will now look at the suggestions in peace,” said Co-parliamentary group leader Britta Haßelmann.

The FDP is outraged by the deal. “In my view, debts for all kinds of people in Germany are irresponsible,” said Group leader Christian Dürr. There is no question that the Bundeswehr must be strengthened, “but these proposals do not put the defense capacity at the center, but a coalition that builds its similarities on endless debts”.

The AfD criticizes the financial package planned by the Union and SPD. “We see it very critically that these measures should still be decided by the old Bundestag,” explain the Group leader Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla. “This clearly disregarded the will to voters, which was expressed in the Bundestag election a week ago and has produced the new majority.”