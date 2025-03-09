The central points of the exploratory paper

Union and SPD are a decisive step on the way to a possible coalition. According to the exploratory paper published on Saturday, the following points are already agreement: More rejections from migrants

In the future, people who put an asylum application should also be rejected in the future – but only in coordination with neighboring countries. In principle, rejections are only possible where there are stationary border controls. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) has successively ordered it for all German land borders in recent years. If you want to apply for asylum, you can usually enter.

Redesign of the citizens’ allowance

Union and SPD want to change the previous civil allowance system. “We will redesign the previous civil allowance system towards basic security for job seekers,” said CDU boss Friedrich Merz. He announced: “For people who can work and repeatedly refuse to work reasonable, a complete deprivation of performance is carried out.” SPD boss Lars Klingbeil said whoever refused completely, cannot rely on the same support, that was fair and fair.

Weekly instead of daily maximum working hours

CDU boss Friedrich Merz announced that in accordance with the European Working Time Directive, the possibility of a weekly instead of a daily maximum working hours in the Working Hours Act would be created. “And we will put overtime surcharges tax -free that go beyond the full -time work that is agreed or based on collective agreements.”

Reformed citizenship law remains

The nationality law reformed by the traffic light coalition should continue to exist. CDU, CSU and SPD agreed to maintain the shortened waiting periods for naturalization and the double pass for non-EU citizens. It should be checked whether it would be constitutionally possible to support terrorist supporters, anti-Semites and extremists who call up the liberal-democratic basic order to deprive German citizenship if they have further nationality.

Reduction of electricity tax

Union and SPD want to reduce electricity tax and thus relieve companies and private households. Specifically, the electricity tax should be reduced to the minimum value permitted in the EU. This should lead to relief by at least five cents per kilowatt hour. The Union and SPD also want to halve the transmission network charges, part of the electricity price.

Reform of income tax

Union and SPD want to reform income tax in a possible joint federal government. The “wide middle class” should be relieved. In addition, the commuter flat rate in the tax return should be increased. The paper does not contain details on the planned reform and numbers on the commuter flat rate.

Reduction of sales tax in the catering trade

The Union and SPD want to permanently reduce sales tax for food in the catering trade to seven percent. That said CSU boss Markus Söder. The aim is to relieve gastronomy and consumers, it says. VAT in gastronomy had already been reduced from 19 to seven percent in the Corona period, but only temporarily.