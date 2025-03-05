The Greens parliamentary group reacts cautiously to the planned loosening of the debt brake by the Union and SPD. “We will now look at the suggestions in peace,” said. A long -term solution of fundamental rules of debt brake is important.criticized the appearance of party leader Friedrich Merz (CDU) and Markus Söder (CSU). Both had “prevented and disparaged for months, which they now suggest. That costs trust in our democracy. “

The FDP reacts indignantly to the deal. “In my view, debts for all kinds of people in Germany are irresponsible,” said Group leader Christian Dürr. There is no question that the Bundeswehr must be strengthened, “but these proposals do not put the defense capacity at the center, but a coalition that builds its similarities on endless debts”.

Also FDP vice chief Wolfgang Kubicki rejects the financial package agreed by the Union and the SPD. A special fund will not be agreed. “There is no need for action at all. You can do that in the new Bundestag, “said Kubicki World TV.

The AfD criticizes the financial package planned by the Union and SPD. “We see it very critically that these measures should still be decided by the old Bundestag,” explain the Group leader Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla. “This clearly disregarded the will to voters, which was expressed in the Bundestag election a week ago and has produced the new majority.” The AfD parliamentary group will “examine the announced applications in detail as soon as they are in detail”.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) On the other hand, praises the agreement. “This is a historical day, for the Bundeswehr and for Germany,” the SPD politician told the Mirror. “We send a strong signal to the people in our country and to our alliance partners.” A corresponding decision of the Bundestag enables Germany to take on a leading role with others to strengthen NATO in Europe.

The FDP votes are not required for the required two-thirds majority to implement the black and red plans in the old Bundestag. However, the Union and SPD need the approval of the Greens.