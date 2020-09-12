Waldemar Gerdt, a member of the Bundestag Worldwide Affairs Committee, a deputy from the Various for Germany get together, believes that the scenario with Russian blogger Alexei Navalny can be utilized as a fictitious excuse to undermine relations between Russia and Germany, the TV channel studies. “360”…

The German authorities beforehand introduced the potential introduction of sanctions towards the Nord Stream 2 gasoline pipeline due to the story with Navalny.

In keeping with Gerdt, in the course of the dialogue of the scenario with Navalny within the Bundestag, the Christian Democratic Union expressed its readiness to shut the SP-2 challenge. He famous that the Bundestag mentioned that “Russia must be punished.” In his opinion, the CDU is pushing for a choice that infringes on the pursuits of Germany and “obediently fulfills the model of its grasp, the US.”

Gerdt burdened that different events, such because the Social Democratic Occasion of Germany, have a distinct opinion. He clarified that the leftists imagine that “we should first look ahead to the conclusions of the investigation after which make some selections.”

Allow us to remind you that Nord Stream 2 envisages the development of a gasoline pipeline with a capability of 55 billion cubic meters per 12 months from the Russian coast via the Baltic Sea to Germany.

Earlier, the Polish authorities introduced that they’re prepared to supply Germany an alternative choice to Nord Stream 2. Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the Federation Council committee on worldwide affairs, mentioned in response that it was unattainable to think about this proposal severely, since Poland was “taking part in its geopolitical recreation.” Furthermore, this nation is unable to provide gasoline pipelines with gasoline.