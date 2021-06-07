Ukraine has no chance of joining the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO). This was announced on Monday, June 7, by a member of the Bundestag Committee on International Affairs Waldemar Gerdt.

“Ukraine has zero chances of joining NATO, there are none. According to the organization’s charter, it is impossible to accept a country in the process of a military conflict into its ranks. Therefore, this is all speculation and a political game, ”he said.

According to the politician, this all looks like a theater of the absurd and is necessary to achieve the set task – complicating relations with Russia.

Speaking about Ukraine’s zeal for the North Atlantic Alliance, Gerdt pointed out that the country just needs to play the role of a clown, a “jester at court” in order to get “some money.” In addition, the Bundestag deputy noted that no European politician would seriously promote the idea of ​​Ukraine’s joining NATO. At the same time, those who nevertheless decide to do this in all seriousness, Gerdt recommended to see a doctor.

Earlier that day, Deputy Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance Mircea Joana said that the NATO summit would raise the topic of an open door position on Ukraine, but no consensus had yet been reached on its membership.

The day before, in an interview with Axios, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the need to resolve the issue of the country’s accession to NATO immediately, since Ukraine is in danger and its independence is at stake.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that the inhabitants of Ukraine are less and less confident in joining the alliance and this is a “big problem”.

In mid-May, Ukraine called NATO membership a vital step to end the conflict in Donbass and prevent future conflicts from arising.

Prior to that, on April 12, Zelenskiy appealed to US President Joe Biden with a request to help the country join NATO. According to him, membership in the alliance will allegedly be the only way to end the conflict in Donbass.

In February 2019, the Verkhovna Rada adopted amendments to the Constitution, securing Ukraine’s course in the EU and NATO. Ukraine became the sixth state to receive the status of a partner of the Enhanced Opportunity Alliance.