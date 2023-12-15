Home page politics

Press Split

The Bundestag has raised the CO2 price charged on fuel, gas and heating oil. © Christophe Gateau/dpa

Two days after the compromise, the Bundestag implemented the first part of the budget agreement. This affects the CO2 price – and will probably lead to higher costs for refueling and heating.

Berlin – The Bundestag has raised the CO2 price charged on fuel, gas and heating oil. Parliament decided that from January 45 euros per ton of CO2 emitted will be due. Currently it is 30 euros. The Bundestag thus implemented the first part of the traffic light government's large budget package.

The traffic light actually only wanted to increase the CO2 price to 40 euros at the turn of the year because of the high energy prices. But after the budget verdict, we are now returning to the steeper path that the grand coalition had already set years ago.

The income from the CO2 price flows into the climate and transformation fund, from which projects for climate protection, among other things, are financed.

Consumers now have to reckon with rising fuel, oil and gas prices. According to the ADAC, a liter of gasoline could be around 4.3 cents more expensive at the turn of the year. Diesel drivers would have to expect an increase of around 4.7 cents. According to calculations by the comparison portal Verivox, gas becomes more expensive by 0.39 cents per kilowatt hour, heating oil by 4.8 cents per liter. A model family with a heating requirement of 20,000 kilowatt hours would therefore have additional annual costs of 78 euros for gas and 96 euros for oil heating. dpa