Home page politics

divide

At least 50.8 percent of all people in Germany are already “boosted”. © Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

The introduction of compulsory vaccinations has been the subject of controversy for weeks. The approaches for this are becoming more concrete. Opponents and supporters promote their way.

Berlin – Today, for the first time, the Bundestag is debating in detail the introduction of compulsory vaccination in Germany.

Their supporters see this as a necessary measure to significantly increase the vaccination rate in the fight against the corona virus and thus get the pandemic under control. Opponents doubt the need for such a requirement, pointing out that leading politicians from all parties have until recently declared in unison that there would be no vaccination requirement.

The deliberations begin at 3:00 p.m. and are scheduled to last three hours. This is a so-called orientation debate. This is not yet based on a concrete draft law. As can be seen from a list of speakers from the SPD parliamentary group, Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach will speak in the debate as an SPD MP – Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on the other hand, will not.

Voting without party discipline

The SPD, the Greens and the FDP have agreed that the deputies should consult and decide freely without the usual group guidelines. Scholz also justifies the open debate with the fact that this should enable a pacifying consensus. Obviously, there is no common line on this in the traffic light coalition. The opposition Union skewers this as a lack of leadership and is demanding a government bill. As MPs, Scholz and Lauterbach have clearly spoken out in favor of compulsory vaccination from the age of 18.

As of the end of January, many Germans would not be affected by such a vaccination requirement: at least 42.2 million people or 50.8 percent of all residents are already “boosted”. So they usually got three injections and thus all the recommended vaccinations. Many doubly vaccinated are likely to follow soon. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), 15 percent of the 69.4 million adults are not yet vaccinated. Some cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

Three approaches to compulsory vaccination

So far, there have essentially been three approaches to general vaccination requirements: A draft for a requirement from the age of 18, which Scholz also envisages, is currently being prepared by parliamentarians from all three traffic light groups. A group led by the FDP MP Andrew Ullmann concreted a push for a “middle way”: With a mandatory, professional and personal consultation for all adult unvaccinated. And if after a certain time the necessary vaccination rate is not achieved, proof of vaccination from the age of 50 is mandatory. A group led by FDP Vice Wolfgang Kubicki wants to prevent compulsory vaccination in general.

more on the subject Pressure for a more precise timetable for compulsory corona vaccination is increasing Vaccination obligation: SPD and Greens step on the brakes Corona vaccination obligation in Germany: Details of possible regulations are leaking out

Business associations warned of the practicability of the introduction of a duty. “If, after exhausting all other means, vaccination becomes compulsory, it must be proportionate, understandable and practicable,” said Industry President Siegfried Russwurm and Employer President Rainer Dulger of the German Press Agency. “We are convinced that compulsory vaccination will then also find broader acceptance among those who are affected by it.” From the point of view of the Federal Association of Medium-sized Businesses, compulsory vaccination should initially be introduced in stages.

The CEO of the Federal Employment Agency (BA), Detlef Scheele, on the other hand, told the newspapers of the Funke media group that a general obligation to vaccinate would help the job market. “It saves certain industries from having certain difficulties of the pandemic recur.” It is therefore important “that politicians get started now and get a regulation in place”.

Different camps

Before the orientation debate, party representatives from all camps campaigned again for their positions. “Age is an easy-to-measure risk factor for a severe course,” said Ullmann of the “Augsburger Allgemeine”. “A vaccination certificate for people older than 50 years can meet this goal.” It would be a milder state intervention than a general vaccination requirement. He told the news portal t-online: “I have already been promised that the majority of the Union is on our side.”

Kubicki told the “Rheinische Post” to explain his refusal to vaccinate: “In my view, a vaccination that does not lead to sterile immunity cannot be constitutionally justified (…). This is what differentiates vaccination against Sars-CoV-2 from vaccination against measles or smallpox.”

From the point of view of the German Foundation for Patient Protection, the orientation debate offers “the great opportunity to do better than with the medical and nursing obligation to vaccinate”. “Because a law must be considered from the end. The consequences for society, administrative constraints and the rule of law must be taken into account,” said Eugen Brysch, board member of the dpa.

Proof of vaccination required in clinics and care

The so-called facility-related corona vaccination obligation was decided in mid-December: employees in facilities with vulnerable people such as clinics and nursing homes have to prove by March 15 that they have been vaccinated or have recovered. Otherwise, the health department can issue a ban on activities. Critics have repeatedly expressed fears that mandatory vaccinations in the already tightly occupied care sector could result in the loss of more workers.

A clear majority of people in Germany think that the debate about compulsory vaccination contributes to the division of society. In a survey by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the German Press Agency, 62 percent of those questioned took this view. On the other hand, 26 percent do not see the danger of a further split, and 12 percent do not provide any information. 79 percent say that society is already divided into the vaccinated and the unvaccinated two years after the start of the corona pandemic. Only 15 percent think that is not the case. 6 percent do not provide any information on this. dpa